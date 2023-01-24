Redshirt freshman regarded as ‘forgotten man’ in Auburn football QB room





With so many new changes to Auburn’s football program, it’s easy to forget some of the underclassmen who will undergo a change from the only collegiate regime they’ve ever known under Bryan Harsin to something completely different with Hugh Freeze. Under the former head coach of Liberty and Ole Miss, AU will have higher expectations. That’s not good news for many of the young players who never developed well under Harsin’s staff and who will have to compete in position competitions against guys the new staff has recruited. Count redshirt freshman quarterback Holden Geriner in that group. Held well below the redshirt limit in 2022, Geriner got one drive during the Tigers’ September 24 victory against Missouri. He completed two of his three attempts, but will face competition for years to come with Hank Brown, a Freeze flip from Liberty, once Lipscomb Academy arrives in the summer. He is also firmly behind 2022 starter Robby Ashford on the depth chart as of now. Therefore, the War Report discussed the possibility/reality of him being overlooked in the 2023 Auburn Football QB competition: We’ll talk a bit more about the competition for QB1 at #AuburnFootball on today’s Drop.

Join the convo w/ @TWRIkeJones @mikegittens — The War Report (@thewarreport) January 23, 2023 Maroon football won’t get top transfer portal QB means the answer below center is already in the room With Auburn football sniffing Brennan Armstrong of Virginia who has committed to NC State, Devin Leary of NC State who has committed to Kentucky, and Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina staying in Conway, South Carolina because AU is its major hadn’t, the Tigers are now seemingly committed to the options already in the room. Robby Ashford, the incumbent starter, is expected to be QB1 with the backing of assistant head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, and has been identified as a Dark Horse Heisman candidate by The Warr Report. New Nashville sharpshooter Hank Brown enjoyed a historic season under former Lipscomb Academy and current UAB head coach Trent Dilfer. Then there’s Holden Geriner, whose arm has been touted and whose attitude has never wavered despite all the internal controversy his short college career has seen. And TJ Finley, who is technically still on the roster. One of the aforementioned gunfighters will likely start for the Auburn Tigers in 2023.

