Khachanov seals SF progress after Korda’s belated retirement | ATP tour

Karen Khachanov reached his second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal on Tuesday night after Sebastian Korda was out with a right wrist injury in the third set of their Australian Open match. The 18th seed led 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-0 after winning seven straight games after a medical timeout for the American midway through set two.
Khachanov took a hard-fought opening set with a bold backhand winner and bounced back with a strong tie-break after failing to serve out the set at 5-3. He then saw three break points early in the second to beg while staying on top with his consistent starting play.
“Sure, back-to-back semifinals in a Grand Slam feels great,” Khachanov said in an interview on the court. “Obviously not the way you want to end the game. I think it was very competitive to some extent, a very good fight. Sebastian beat one of my friends, Daniil. [Medvedev], in three sets and won against Hurkacz in five sets. He plays great tennis.
“I feel good, to be honest. I’m very happy with my level, the way I’m competing, and I’m looking forward to the semi-finals here in Australia for the first time.”
All respect between these guys @karenkhachanov • Sebastian Korda • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/7q3q3qI7ye
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2023
Korda was medically timed out and had his wrist taped at 3-2 in the second set, and struggled to control his forehand as he returned to court at the Rod Laver Arena as Khachanov quickly extended his lead. The American’s retirement was the first in this tournament’s men’s singles draw.
“I had it a little bit in Adelaide a few weeks ago but then it went away,” Korda said of his injury. “During the matches it went very well. Then there is just a kind of misstep [early in the second set]And then it started to bother me a lot.”
He later added, “I couldn’t even hold the racket on some of the forehands. Volleying was almost impossible for me. So it was kind of hard.”
Khachanov, by reaching the Melbourne quarters, became the 10th active male player and the 50th in the Open Era to reach that stage at all four Grand Slams. He has now won his last two major quarterfinals following his run to the semifinals at the 2022 US Open.
“I think I kind of reinvented myself,” he said of his recent form, more than three years after reaching a Pepperstone ATP highest ranking of No. 8 in 2019. “I always believe in myself, but there are always ups and downs, and sometimes when you have a great result it just shows you what you’re capable of and then you start to believe in it more and more.
“I think this belief and self-confidence seemed much stronger after the US Open. I’ve already made it to a few semifinals so I hope to continue and grow as a person and as an athlete.”
Khachanov will seek his first Grand Slam final if he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas or Jiri Lehecka, with that quarterfinal on Tuesday night at Rod Laver Arena.
Korda, playing in his first major quarterfinal, attempted to improve to 4-0 against Top 20 opponents at the Australian Open. Instead, he fell to 14-15 against such players in his career at tour level. The American is now on the verge of becoming a Top 20 player himself, as he has moved up six places over the past two weeks to No. 25 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, setting himself up for a new career high.
Khachanov’s run in the semifinals has lifted him seven spots to No. 13 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. He can rise as high as No. 7 with the title.
The ATP Head2Head between Khachanov and Korda is now tied at 2-2, with both of Khachanov’s wins at majors including a five-set win at Wimbledon in 2021.
