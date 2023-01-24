IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Ishan Kishan fails to stump Conway twice







6:52 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India strike, New Zealand 2 down The Kiwis sailed fairly smoothly after scoring 100 on the loss of 1 wicket, but Kuldeep Yadav did it for his skipper when he sent Nicholls back









6:42 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Conway & Nicholls stable The Indian team is having a hard time, they can’t contain Conway and Nicholls. Rohit Sharma brought in Kuldeep yadav to control the flow of runs but wickets is what they need









6:31 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Kiwi batters score free India has failed to contain the Kiwi batters. They have scored 73 runs after losing 1 wicket









6:12 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Nicholls, Conway look at reconstruction After losing to Allen in the first over, kiwi batters Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway try to rebuild things. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has been taken to the bowl by the Indian captain.









5:58 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Brave call from Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma made his first move of the match, bringing Washington Sundar into the attack.









5:49 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Horrible start for Kiwis The Kiwis have been rocked by Hardik Pandya, the Indian all-rounder has sent off Finn Allen with the very first ball of the Kiwi innings









5:46 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya New Zealand begins their pursuit The Kiwis have a tough job ahead of them, they need to get to 386 to avoid a 3-0 whitewash









5:11 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India records 385 in their 50 overs quota Team India somehow crossed the 380 run mark, but they fell short by 20 runs. New Zealand needs 386 runs to win the match and avoid a whitewash









5:03 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Hardik and Thakur leave New Zealand does not give up, they have tried to contain India and have struck at regular intervals. India is approaching the 400 run mark, but New Zealand is giving them a tough fight









4:58 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Raining Borders, courtesy of Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya India has recovered very well thanks to Shardul Thakur & Hardik Pandya, India has been under pressure and the pressure has increased but Thakur & Pandya duo has improved India’s chances









4:49 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Pandya & Thakur turn on the heating Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya are on a rescue mission for team India. Both all-rounders should make sure they stay until the end









4:29 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India is looking at 400 runs Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya try to get India’s batting back on track. After losing Surya and Kohli, both Hardik and Sundar try to speed up









4:20 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India 5 down, Kiwi bowlers fight back No team can ever limit or throw New Zealand into the deep end. After the great partnership of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, India has been reduced to 5 wickets. The Kiwis have resisted and India is now under pressure.









4:10 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya The roles are reversed After a strong start, the Indian cricket team begins to crumble. New Zealand has shortened Virat Kohli’s stay. The former Indi skipper will leave for 36 of the 27 deliveries









4:02 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Team India is 3 down Confusion, confusion and Ishan Kishan is gone. The yes-no, yes-no call between Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli resulted in a wicket. Suryakumar Yadav enters









3:40 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Kohli, Kishan watch reconstruction India has two new batters in the fold in the form of Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan. India got a brilliant platform and will now benefit.









3:31 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Tickner sends Gill packing Shubman Gill has been sacked after scoring a stunning 112. Tickner has sacked Shubman Gill and New Zealand can finally breathe









3:25 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya First wicket down for India Rohit and Shubman both scored great centuries for India. Just after his hundred, Rohit Sharma fell prey to Michael Bracewell. Virat Kohli enters









3:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Rohit at a touching distance from his barrel The Indian skipper timed the ball perfectly today. He seems all set to end his century’s drought and this will give him a lot of confidence









2:48 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Rohit Sharma well on his way to another 100 The Indian skipper has the desired start and he looks set to hit the three-digit mark. It’s been 1101 days since Rohit scored a 100 and this could be his time









2:37 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Holkar stadium massacre There is no reprieve for the Kiwis at Holkar Stadium, they are already down and out in this run, but Rohit and Shubman pile up the pain, scoring freely and at will.









2:28 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya 50* for Rohit and 100 for India Rohit Sharma looks good. The Indian skipper has scored on willpower and together with his compatriot Shubman Gill has registered another 100-run partnership at the top of the league table









14:22 (ACTUALLY)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Shubman Gill continues his dominance This has been a year for Shubman Gill. The Punjab batsman has continued his all-round dominance and has scored another 50 in this dead rubber









2:14 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya End of the 1st power play Gill and Rohit attacked the Kiwis and they were absolutely amazing. India is 82/0 after 10 overs









2:06 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya All class from Gill Shubman Gill exudes class, the Punjab batsman has beaten Lockie Ferguson by 22 runs in one over. He faced Ferguson in the net of KKR and Gujarat Titans which is why he is making the most of it









1:56 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India 31/0 after 6 So far so good, careful but full of intention. The Indian openers have looked good so far. They will want to score big for the team and give themselves a chance to win the series comfortably









1:47 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Lockie Ferguson looking for Indian wickets Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson has been perfect so far, but the Indian openers have been very patient with him so far.









1:40 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Rohit looks good Indian skipper Rohit Sharma looks good. Maybe he wants to get his long awaited 100.









1:32 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Gill and Rohit start proceedings for India The game is on, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ran away to bat. India is going to need a big total here









1:21 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya New Zealand XI Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner









1:21 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya XI of India Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik









1:15 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India eye number 1 ODI ranking If India manages to win today and beat New Zealand by a 3-0 margin, they will become the number 1 ODI team. It may be a dead rubber, but India has a lot to play for.









1:05 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Two changes for India, Umran Malik and Yuzi Chahal for Siraj and Shami New Zealand won the toss at Holkar Stadium and decided to bowl first. Both Siraj and Shami are left out.









12:57 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Toss at 1:00 PM This is the last ODI of the series between India and New Zealand. The men in blue are leading the series 2-0 and they are looking at a whitewash at Holkar Stadium









Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-3rd-odi-live-score-india-vs-new-zealand-cricket-match-today-updates-online-holkar-stadium-ball-by-ball-commentary-indore-virat-kohli-rohit-2023-01-24-841727 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos