Sports
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Ishan Kishan fails to stump Conway twice
January 24, 2023
6:52 PM (ACTUAL)
India strike, New Zealand 2 down
The Kiwis sailed fairly smoothly after scoring 100 on the loss of 1 wicket, but Kuldeep Yadav did it for his skipper when he sent Nicholls back
January 24, 2023
6:42 PM (ACTUAL)
Conway & Nicholls stable
The Indian team is having a hard time, they can’t contain Conway and Nicholls. Rohit Sharma brought in Kuldeep yadav to control the flow of runs but wickets is what they need
January 24, 2023
6:31 PM (ACTUAL)
Kiwi batters score free
India has failed to contain the Kiwi batters. They have scored 73 runs after losing 1 wicket
January 24, 2023
6:12 PM (ACTUAL)
Nicholls, Conway look at reconstruction
After losing to Allen in the first over, kiwi batters Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway try to rebuild things. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has been taken to the bowl by the Indian captain.
January 24, 2023
5:58 PM (ACTUAL)
Brave call from Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma made his first move of the match, bringing Washington Sundar into the attack.
January 24, 2023
5:49 PM (ACTUAL)
Horrible start for Kiwis
The Kiwis have been rocked by Hardik Pandya, the Indian all-rounder has sent off Finn Allen with the very first ball of the Kiwi innings
January 24, 2023
5:46 PM (ACTUAL)
New Zealand begins their pursuit
The Kiwis have a tough job ahead of them, they need to get to 386 to avoid a 3-0 whitewash
January 24, 2023
5:11 PM (ACTUAL)
India records 385 in their 50 overs quota
Team India somehow crossed the 380 run mark, but they fell short by 20 runs. New Zealand needs 386 runs to win the match and avoid a whitewash
January 24, 2023
5:03 PM (ACTUAL)
Hardik and Thakur leave
New Zealand does not give up, they have tried to contain India and have struck at regular intervals. India is approaching the 400 run mark, but New Zealand is giving them a tough fight
January 24, 2023
4:58 PM (ACTUAL)
Raining Borders, courtesy of Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya
India has recovered very well thanks to Shardul Thakur & Hardik Pandya, India has been under pressure and the pressure has increased but Thakur & Pandya duo has improved India’s chances
January 24, 2023
4:49 PM (ACTUAL)
Pandya & Thakur turn on the heating
Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya are on a rescue mission for team India. Both all-rounders should make sure they stay until the end
January 24, 2023
4:29 PM (ACTUAL)
India is looking at 400 runs
Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya try to get India’s batting back on track. After losing Surya and Kohli, both Hardik and Sundar try to speed up
January 24, 2023
4:20 PM (ACTUAL)
India 5 down, Kiwi bowlers fight back
No team can ever limit or throw New Zealand into the deep end. After the great partnership of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, India has been reduced to 5 wickets. The Kiwis have resisted and India is now under pressure.
January 24, 2023
4:10 PM (ACTUAL)
The roles are reversed
After a strong start, the Indian cricket team begins to crumble. New Zealand has shortened Virat Kohli’s stay. The former Indi skipper will leave for 36 of the 27 deliveries
January 24, 2023
4:02 PM (ACTUAL)
Team India is 3 down
Confusion, confusion and Ishan Kishan is gone. The yes-no, yes-no call between Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli resulted in a wicket. Suryakumar Yadav enters
January 24, 2023
3:40 PM (ACTUAL)
Kohli, Kishan watch reconstruction
India has two new batters in the fold in the form of Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan. India got a brilliant platform and will now benefit.
January 24, 2023
3:31 PM (ACTUAL)
Tickner sends Gill packing
Shubman Gill has been sacked after scoring a stunning 112. Tickner has sacked Shubman Gill and New Zealand can finally breathe
January 24, 2023
3:25 PM (ACTUAL)
First wicket down for India
Rohit and Shubman both scored great centuries for India. Just after his hundred, Rohit Sharma fell prey to Michael Bracewell. Virat Kohli enters
January 24, 2023
3:06 PM (ACTUAL)
Rohit at a touching distance from his barrel
The Indian skipper timed the ball perfectly today. He seems all set to end his century’s drought and this will give him a lot of confidence
January 24, 2023
2:48 PM (ACTUAL)
Rohit Sharma well on his way to another 100
The Indian skipper has the desired start and he looks set to hit the three-digit mark. It’s been 1101 days since Rohit scored a 100 and this could be his time
January 24, 2023
2:37 PM (ACTUAL)
Holkar stadium massacre
There is no reprieve for the Kiwis at Holkar Stadium, they are already down and out in this run, but Rohit and Shubman pile up the pain, scoring freely and at will.
January 24, 2023
2:28 PM (ACTUAL)
50* for Rohit and 100 for India
Rohit Sharma looks good. The Indian skipper has scored on willpower and together with his compatriot Shubman Gill has registered another 100-run partnership at the top of the league table
January 24, 2023
14:22 (ACTUALLY)
Shubman Gill continues his dominance
This has been a year for Shubman Gill. The Punjab batsman has continued his all-round dominance and has scored another 50 in this dead rubber
January 24, 2023
2:14 PM (ACTUAL)
End of the 1st power play
Gill and Rohit attacked the Kiwis and they were absolutely amazing. India is 82/0 after 10 overs
January 24, 2023
2:06 PM (ACTUAL)
All class from Gill
Shubman Gill exudes class, the Punjab batsman has beaten Lockie Ferguson by 22 runs in one over. He faced Ferguson in the net of KKR and Gujarat Titans which is why he is making the most of it
January 24, 2023
1:56 PM (ACTUAL)
India 31/0 after 6
So far so good, careful but full of intention. The Indian openers have looked good so far. They will want to score big for the team and give themselves a chance to win the series comfortably
January 24, 2023
1:47 PM (ACTUAL)
Lockie Ferguson looking for Indian wickets
Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson has been perfect so far, but the Indian openers have been very patient with him so far.
January 24, 2023
1:40 PM (ACTUAL)
Rohit looks good
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma looks good. Maybe he wants to get his long awaited 100.
January 24, 2023
1:32 PM (ACTUAL)
Gill and Rohit start proceedings for India
The game is on, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ran away to bat. India is going to need a big total here
January 24, 2023
1:21 PM (ACTUAL)
New Zealand XI
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
January 24, 2023
1:21 PM (ACTUAL)
XI of India
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
January 24, 2023
1:15 PM (ACTUAL)
India eye number 1 ODI ranking
If India manages to win today and beat New Zealand by a 3-0 margin, they will become the number 1 ODI team. It may be a dead rubber, but India has a lot to play for.
January 24, 2023
1:05 PM (ACTUAL)
Two changes for India, Umran Malik and Yuzi Chahal for Siraj and Shami
New Zealand won the toss at Holkar Stadium and decided to bowl first. Both Siraj and Shami are left out.
January 24, 2023
12:57 PM (ACTUAL)
Toss at 1:00 PM
This is the last ODI of the series between India and New Zealand. The men in blue are leading the series 2-0 and they are looking at a whitewash at Holkar Stadium
|
Sources
https://www.indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-3rd-odi-live-score-india-vs-new-zealand-cricket-match-today-updates-online-holkar-stadium-ball-by-ball-commentary-indore-virat-kohli-rohit-2023-01-24-841727
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
