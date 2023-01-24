Brian Griese would be perfect for Michigan Football opening





Michigan Football has been in touch with Brian Griese about his opening on the coaching staff and here’s why he would be a dream for the Wolverines. I’m not saying Brian Griese going to the Michigan football program is going to happen or be realistic. However, according to Josh Henschke of Rivalsthe Wolverines have made contact. Michigan Football has a vacancy on its coaching staff, as Matt Weiss had his contract terminated by the athletic department last week after being involved in an ongoing investigation related to “computer crime.” Weiss had been the quarterback’s coach since the 2021 season and added the title of co-offensive coordinator before 2022. Michigan Football won two Big Ten titles and made two playoff appearances during his tenure, but now a replacement is needed. Griese made our first list of nine potential candidates for Jim Harbaugh to consider, but it has now been confirmed that Michigan has reached out to the 49ers QB coach. Multiple sources have confirmed that Jim Harbaugh and former #Michigan QB and 49ers coach Brian Griese have had discussions about the UM QB coach vacancy. We can’t confirm how deep the conversations were and how great the interest was, only that contact has been made.https://t.co/pBkRkdgg1j — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) January 23, 2023 Of course, it remains to be seen whether Griese would be interested in such a move. He is currently in the middle of a playoff run and is teaching Brock Purdy, who has become the toast of the NFL after leading the 49ers to the NFC title game. He started the season as the third string QB after being the final draft pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Brian Griese to football in Michigan would be perfect Griese led Michigan to a national title in 1997. He has ties to the program and also played in the NFL for a long time. Add that to what he’s done with the 49ers and he’d be an important addition as a quarterbacks coach. I thought he’d want to be co-offensive coordinator when he left the NFL, but I wouldn’t have a problem with that. Griese has worked under Kyle Shanahan, one of the brightest minds in the game, and maybe he can bring some new concepts to the table. Even if he only coached quarterbacks, it’s clear Griese knows what he’s doing. He is also familiar with the college game having worked as an analyst for years and would probably do very well on the recruiting path, especially as a Michigan football great. I don’t know how realistic it is and if the 49ers make the Super Bowl I’m not sure Harbaugh would be willing to wait that long although a few weeks is such a big deal? Jadyn Davis has talked about wanting to be developed for the NFL and adding a coach like Griese should help with that recruiting, as well as others. Just look what he’s done with Purdy, who is one win away from starting the Super Bowl after beating Mr. was irrelevant The big question is whether Griese would leave the NFL. But if there was one program he’d do it for, you’d think it would be Michigan.

