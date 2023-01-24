Ben Shelton masters a tricky fifth set at the Australian Open. Holger Rune does not.





He hired Daniel Pohl, the German fitness trainer who worked with Naomi Osaka. Shelton was smart on Monday: toning down his natural exuberance early against Wolf to save fuel; dominates the tiebreak in the fourth set; jump to a quick lead in the fifth set; and build on that to win, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2. The first Grand Slam event of the year will run from January 16-29 in Melbourne. Wolf, 24, never broke Shelton’s serve in five sets, conceding only two break points. Now Shelton will play in another all-American match against Tommy Paul, 25, in the first Grand Slam quarterfinal for both of them. Paul, already an established threat on the tour with wins over Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, advanced with a victory, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, over No. 24 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain . With Sebastian Korda already in the quarterfinals, Australia has three American men in the last eight for the first time since 2000 when Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and the much lesser known Chris Woodruff reached that podium. Shelton, who won the 2022 Division I men’s singles championship at the University of Florida and then turned pro in August, has had a fine draw here, facing no top 50 opponents. His return needs a lot of work, but after saving a match point in the first round against China’s Zhang Zhizhen, he continued to seize the opportunity and embraced the matches and post-match interviews with the same enthusiasm. In only his second major tournament, Shelton has moved one round ahead of his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, whose best Grand Slam run was the fourth round at Wimbledon in 1994. next week in the top 50. I try not to think about that at all, Ben Shelton said of the equation. My dad is the reason I’m here. I wouldn’t be here without him. They say you do better on your second try and I think the way he coaches me and explains the game and all the life experiences he’s given me and my mom too are pretty much the only reason I’m in the position I am in. .

