St. Cloud State, Minnesota leads the Power 10 men’s hockey rankings

A wild weekend of sweeps and upsets shook up the men’s college hockey landscape, leading to some jockeying in the second Power 10 of the season.

As a reminder, these are my rankings only and I base them on a combination of the PairWise, the strength of the schedule, recent results and trends that have emerged over the course of the season. New rankings come out every other week until the men’s hockey tournament in March.

Here’s this week’s Power 10 (previous rankings in parentheses):

1. St. Cloud State (2) There’s a new top dog in town. The Huskies won Denver this weekend in a major NCHC series. SCSU (18-6-0, 10-4-0 NCHC) is one of the stingiest teams in the country as both goaltenders in Dominic Basse and Jaxon Castor are having great seasons. Meanwhile, their main veterans get the offensive done in addition to the main production role players in the lineup. They have a tough road series in Minnesota Duluth this weekend.

2.Minnesota (3) The Golden Gophers (18-7-1, 12-3-1 Big Ten) went the distance with Michigan last weekend, rallying in Game 1 to win, 4-3 in overtime, before a back-and-forth Game 2 saw Minnesota tie late, but lose 5–4 in overtime. The Gophers are some of the top contenders in the country, between their offensive talent, goaltending and coaching. They face another test when they receive Michigan State this week.

3. Quinnipiac (1) What a disaster this weekend was for the Bobcats. Quinnipiac fell flat to No. 16 Cornell in a 4-0 shutout on Friday before handing out a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 loss to unranked Colgate on Saturday for their first losses since October 22. With the Bobcats at 18-3 -3 (12-2-0 ECAC), it’s easy to forget that losses will come. QU needs to get back on track this weekend against Sacred Heart before taking on the No. 13 UConn/Yale winner in the Connecticut Ice tournament.

4.Denver (3) The Pioneers (19-7-0, 10-4-0 NCHC) had a tough weekend in St. Cloud. DU appeared to be in good shape after taking the lead in the second period in Game 1, but the series was all SCSU from there. Denver has had some slips lately, but should be fine in the long run due to depth and experience. Things don’t get any easier for the Pios this weekend as they return home to take on a nasty Colorado College squad.

5. Boston University (6) The Terriers (17-6-0, 11-4-0 HEA) rolled right past Maine to a weekend sweep and dominated for a 5-1 win in Game 1 before a wild 9-6 win the next night. Jay Pandolfo’s group has been getting contributions from all over the line-up as of late, with both goalkeepers more than capable of winning games in their own right. They are 9-2-0 since Dec. 1 and face a major rematch this weekend with historic rival Boston College, who gave them one of those defeats in a raucous 9-6 affair on Dec. 9.

6. Michigan (7) The Wolverines (14-9-1, 6-8-0 Big Ten) have split four series in a row since early December. Their most recent break with Minnesota saw all sorts of fouls, especially in Game 2 when the Michigan stars took over. UM ranks among the top of the Gophers and has arguably the most talented roster in Division I. Adam Fantilli and the rest of the offense are still cooking, but keeping the puck out of the net has been a problem as the Wolverines have wins left on the table, not won twice in a row since November 5 and 11. They still have their hands full with Penn State coming up.

7. Penn state (5) The Nittany Lions (18-7-1, 8-7-1 Big Ten) are 1-2-1 since early 2023. They saved just one point from Michigan State two weeks ago, losing 3-2 before a 4- 4 draw and eventual shootout loss. This weekend, PSU dropped Game 1 at Notre Dame, but bounced back nicely in a Game 2 comeback for the split. The recent inconsistency could hurt Penn State in the long run. It has one of the most challenging schedules the rest of the way, coming up next against Michigan, Ohio State and Minnesota.

8. State of Ohio (8) As with the two teams ahead, consistency has been an issue for the Buckeyes (16-9-1, 9-7-0 Big Ten). They are 1-2-0 since an impressive six-game winning streak, which followed a 1-5-0 stretch after opening the season at 7-1-1. OSU fizzled in Game 1 in Wisconsin on Friday, losing 4-0 and being outshot 34-22. They responded with a 2-0 win in Game 2 for the split. The Bucks are off this weekend for a series with Penn State that starts in February.

9. West Michigan (NR) The Broncos (16-9-1, 8-5-1 NCHC) mowed down the opposing defense in the middle of their six-game winning streak, scoring at least four goals in each game and earning a pair of eight spots . They have arguably the top two skaters in the country right now between leading run catcher Ryan McCallister (11-29–40) and leading goal scorer Jason Polin (23-13–26). However, goalkeeping is certainly a concern. They have a chance to continue cruising against Omaha this weekend.

10. Cornell (NR) The Big Red (12-6-1, 9-3-0 ECAC) picked up their most impressive win of the season on Friday when they dominated Quinnipiac in a 4-0 shutout at home, followed by a 3-2 victory against Princeton to clinch the sweep weekend. They held QU to 21 shots on Friday and managed to solve one of the best goalkeepers in the country in Yaniv Perets three times with 21 shots of their own. They’ll try to finish three consecutive times this Friday at Dartmouth before they get a chance to prove they’re real on Saturday at Harvard.

DOWN GOES #1! Ben Berard and the Big Red shut out the Bobcats 4-0 to eliminate the top team in the league and in the country.#ECACHockey X @CornellMHockey pic.twitter.com/uiZz1tuoxG ECAC Hockey (@ecachockey) January 21, 2023

Fallen out:Harvard and Merrimack

Where one Ivy League school wins, another falters. Harvard (13-5-1, 11-3-0 ECAC) narrowly defeated Yale in overtime on Friday before unexpectedly losing to Brown on Saturday. The Crimson are one of the better performing teams in the ECAC and the country, but have not performed well in their toughest testing to date. They have another challenge on tap this weekend, facing Colgate and then Cornell, each scoring high by wins over Quinnipiac.

After a first-half surge that seems to come out of nowhere, Merrimack (15-9-2, 10-5-0 HEA) has been freezing lately with a 2-5-1 record since the semester break . hands of Northeast this weekend. In recent weeks, we’ve also seen worrying results in a home draw to Yale and blowout losses to Providence (twice) and Brown. The Mack may not be back after all, though they have a potentially massive road trip to Vermont this weekend to try and right the ship.