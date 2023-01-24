University of Oklahoma Athletics





Team Ranking Oklahoma ranking Average General 1 197,817 Safe deposit box 1 49,500 bars 4 49,425 Ray 3 49,400 Floor T-2 49,492 NORMAN In front of 7,013 fans, the third best crowd in program history and OU’s largest attendance for a home opener, the reigning NCAA champion and No. 1 ranked Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team retained its No. 1 spot after matching a season-high 197,925 against No. 5 Utah on Sunday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. The home opener also aired nationally in primetime on ESPN. The Sooners have a 197,817 average to maintain first place nationally, while the top three remains the same with SEC opponent Florida at close range with a 197,633 and Michigan at No. 3 with a 197,500. Utah moved up one spot this week to No. 4 (197,433), while Auburn moved up two places to the top five (197,350). Fellow Big 12 member Denver (196,950) remains in the top 10 at number 9. The Sooners have twice tied the second-highest score in the nation, just behind No. 3 Michigan who posted a 198,125 during its week two home opener. OU is the only team in the country to place in the top five in each of the four events. The Sooners are the top jump team (49,500) in the nation and one of two teams (besides Utah) to currently have 10.0 starting value jumps in all six places. On Sunday night, the Sooners posted the eighth best vault score in program history (49.650), tying the best vault score this season with the Wolverines, whose vault average ranks second. OU tied for second with UCLA on floor (49.492), notched third on beam (49.400) and fifth on bars (49.417). Seven Sooners achieved a total of 12 individual top-25 rankings, with at least one gymnast placing in the top 10 on vault, floor and in the all-around. Three of the six gymnasts who competed on vault, beam and all-around are in the top 25 nationally. sophomore Jordan Bowers is No. 7 nationally in the all-around with 39.600 after three consecutive scores over 39.500, including back-to-back career-highs (39.625) for the first two weeks of the season. Bowers is second nationally on vault (9,933), which is less than a tenth behind 2020 Olympic champion Jade Carey (9,950; Oregon State). She is also 10th on floor with a 9.917, placing first in the event’s Big 12. Junior Audrey Davis ranks 11th with an all-around score of 39.500, while also remaining in the top 20 on bars (9.892) and floor with a 9.900 (No. 19). Competing for the second week in a row in the freshman all-around Believe Torrez is in the 20 at number 15 with a 39.425. Torrez is also tied for 19th on beam (9.883) with teammate Jenna Dunne . Junior Katherine Le Vasseur moves in top 10 on vault at No. 6 (tie; 9,917) and sophomore Danielle Sievers is 11th with a 9,908. Ball cancer and senior Ragan Smith ranks 16th nationally with a 9.892 and is tied with Oregon State’s Carey on the event. The Sooners will open their conference slate in Denver on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Altitude Sports TV. FOLLOW THE OKLAHOMA EARLY Follow @OU_WGymnastics for updates Twitter and Instagramor somethingOklahoma Women’s Gymnasticson Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2023/1/23/womens-gymnastics-oklahoma-steady-at-the-top-after-season-high-score The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos