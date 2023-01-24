Early analysis of Notre Dame Footballs 2023 schedule

The 2023 season of Notre Dame football is over and it will be an interesting campaign for the Irish. After a strong rally to close out the 2022 performance, many eyes are on Marcus Freeman’s program entering his second season.

A very early overview of the Irish’s opponents reveals a seemingly manageable schedule, but one that’s also uniquely poised to keep fans on the edge of their seats from week to week.

Games by date

The Irish kick off their 2023 season on August 26, taking on the Navy all the way in Dublin, Ireland. they then move into a full September of play before catching bye weeks in October and November. The October bye falls between the USC and Pitt matchups, while the November bye falls between the Clemson and Wake up Boss matches.

Games on location

The season opener in Dublin will act as the episode of this year’s Shamrock Series.

The majority of the season’s formal away games are played in the Carolinas. The Irish travel to North Carolina to confront them NC state in Raleigh and Duke in Durham before making the trip to face Clemson in South Carolina in early November.

The squad’s series of games in October will begin with a trip to Kentucky to meet Louisville and they’ll wrap up the season with a trip to the West Coast for the Stanford game.

Some of the most anticipated matchups of the season, ohio stateUSC and Wake Forest are all played at home in South Bend.

Early Strength or Schedule Look

It continues to be a crazy off-season for all CFB programs and it is definitely too early to make any really solid claims about the strength of the 2023 opponents. Still, looking back at how Notre Dame’s future opponents fared in 2022 is a meaningful measure to start messing around with.

The first four games of the season are about to give the squad a chance to figure things out early without any crazy chances. The start of the 2022 campaign with Ohio State followed by Marshall shook things up for us in a way many of us hope to forget, but (knock on wood) I don’t think there’s too much cause for similar concerns this next season. The most formidable early challenge will likely come against NC State in the third game of the season.

Things start to get very interesting in the mid to late parts of the season. The Irish’s rematch against the Buckeyes in 2023 will likely again be the team’s most formidable opponent. But if the USC and Clemson programs come back from 2022 with even comparable performance, they will also be nail biters.

The rest of ND’s ACC opponents (Duke, Louisville, Pitt and Wake Forest) are likely to provide notable challenges, but it’s hard to judge from this early vantage point. Of those ACC matchups, the Wake Forest game is probably the biggest wildcard, mostly because of the impact the quarterback switcheroo will have on both teams.

The team’s weakest opponent next year is expected to be Stanford, who won just 3 games in total last season. Unfortunately, Notre Dame was one of those three wins and regardless of how the Cardinal will play next season, there will be a lot of pressure to follow up that raw loss with a decisive victory.

Coaching mysteries

Probably one of the most interesting features of Notre Dame’s 2023 opponent is the overall short tenure of head coaches.

The Irish will compete against three teams (Navy, Louisville and Stanford) who will field new head coaches. The 2022 Squad matchups against Navy and Stanford didn’t go as we imagined and it will be very interesting to see Marcus Freemen and his staff prepare to meet the newly led programs next season.

Tennessee State, Duke and USC also bring sophomore coaches to the table. No doubt a lot of eyes will be on USC’s mid-October game as Lincoln Riley attempts to repeat his first-season success against the Irish, only this time in South Bend.

Final thoughts

There’s a lot about the Notre Dame football 2023 dance card to be both excited and terrified about. The historic ties, both long-standing and recent, with many of the opponents will make for great media and hopefully competitive play (with ND hopefully coming out on top more often than not). Add to that the ongoing shifting sands of the off-season and I think Irish fans will have a very entertaining, if probably stressful, 2nd annual campaign for Marcus Freeman and his company.

Cheers and Go Irish!!