Sports
No. 18 UNC men’s tennis begins national title chase in season-opening win
The No. 18 North Carolina men’s tennis team has one goal: to win the NCAA Tournament.
With UNC’s clean sweep of both Campbell and NC Central Universities on Thursday night to open the season, the Tar Heels have taken a step in the right direction. Led by graduate transfer Ryan Seggerman and graduate student Brian Cernoch playing on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts respectively, the team recorded back-to-back 7–0 wins.
Looking up and down the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center, no Tar Heel seemed to be struggling at any point during the night. Instead, consistency reigned. All members of the UNC team won every game and no player dropped a single set.
Seggerman, who played his first minutes of team play as a Tar Heel, credited both his personal success and overall victory to the support of his teammates.
I was a little nervous and nervous at first, Seggerman said. But it’s a good group of guys. (We) pumped each other up, and once we got rolling, it was good.
His nerves didn’t show in his play from the first double point against Campbell to the final single point of the night against NC Central, Seggerman was clearly in control.
He demonstrated his superb control by delicately placing the ball in the far corners of the field and forcing his opponents to run, tire and make mistakes. And while Seggerman is a new addition to the team, it was clear that his fellow teammates had already developed a close bond with him, cheering as he won points and shouting Go Seggy from the balcony above the lanes.
Cernoch played right opposite Seggerman and got just as much attention. Cernoch also put in a dominant performance to start another season with the team.
Throughout the two matches, in which Cernoch played both singles and doubles, he never dropped more than one game per set.
The first game of the season can always be a bit tricky, he said. I just wanted to come in focused, dial in and just put on a good tennis game.
After Tar Heels’ dominant opening wins, they made it clear that they were in the hunt for a team championship this year and they think they have the players to do it.
As a team, we want to win everything, Seggerman said. I want to win everything, I want the team to win everything. We want to win ACCs, we want to play in the national championship at the end of the season. I think we have a group that can do it.
Head coach Sam Paul also believes in his team’s ability to win the elusive championship he’s been chasing in his 30 years at UNC. In order for the players to reach their maximum potential, he said they must continue to work hard, deliver consistent performances and maintain a positive attitude.
(We) just have to keep getting better, (even if that sounds kinda boring), Paul said. We want to get into the NCAA tournament first and then we want to do a lot of damage.
In previous years the team may have been hesitant to make such bold statements, but this year the players are confident they can make it all the way. Talent runs deep within the squad and the combination of experienced returning players and promising new additions has resulted in an exciting and promising Tar Heel roster.
Because a team was clearly striving to win the NCAA tournament, Cernoch said. I won’t shy away from saying I think we have a good team so hopefully we can achieve some of those goals this year.
With plenty of tough games ahead, starting with a game against No. 9 South Carolina on Sunday, the Tar Heels will need to maintain their consistency and composure while remaining confident to achieve their goals.
One down and many more to go, Seggerman said.
