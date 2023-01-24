Women’s hockey returns to CHA action with two games against Syracuse





ROCHESTER, NY – RIT’s women’s hockey team will play two College Hockey America games against Syracuse this week. The Tigers will host the Orange squad on Tuesday (January 24) and play Wednesday (January 25) in Syracuse. LAST TIME OFF Second year defesneu woman Addie Carr scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lead the Tigers to a 2–1 victory over St. Lawrence. She scored on a corner wrist shot on assists from a graduate student Amy Dobson and junior defensewoman Mia Tsilemos at 14:37 of the third for her first collegiate goal. Junior forward Nicole Ness scored at 9:07 of junior forward’s second off assists Chloe McNeil and sophomores ahead Megan McCormic to put the Tigers ahead. Second goalkeeper Sarah Cow made a season-high 42 saves to clinch the win.

RIT blocked a season-high 29 shots. It was the first win against St. Lawrence since the 1990–91 season. ABOUT RIDE RIT is fifth in the CHA with an average of 1.54 goals per game and fourth with 3.25 goals per game. The Tigers are 17th in Division I and lead the league with an average of 6:52 penalty minutes per game. RIT is second in the CHA with an average of 14.42 blocked shots, fourth converts 11.8 percent (8-of-68) power play chances and stops his opponents power play 79.5 (62-of-78 ) percent of the time. Dobson and sophomore forward Kylie Aquaro leads the Tigers by nine points each. Junior forward Lindsay Maloney and sophomores ahead Athena Vasdani are tied for second on the team by eight points. Maloney is third in the league with 221 face-off wins, while Dobson is eighth with an average of 3.00 shots per game. Sophomore defender Kyla Bear is fourth in the league with 43 blocked shots, while McCormick is sixth with 28, junior defense Bailey Kehl is seventh with 37 blocks and Dobson is eighth with 36. Maloney is third in the league with 221 faceoff wins, while freshman forward Lexi sung is eighth in the league, winning 51.4 percent of her faceoffs. The Tigers are fifth in Division I and second in the CHA with 773 team saves, averaging 32.21 saves per game. Coe is second in the league with a .909 save percentage and third with 3.11 goals against average. RIT is ninth in Division I with the team’s 733 saves and is tied for 19th with an average of 6:52 penalty minutes per game. Maloney is 22nd in the nation with 221 face-off wins. ABOUT SYRACUSE Syracuse shared a few games at Lindenwood last weekend, winning 4-1 on Friday and losing 6-3 the next day. Graduate student forward Lauren Bellefontaine scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday’s defeat. Senior defender Mom Batherson had a goal and an assist while the graduate student’s goalkeeper Arielle DeSmet made 25 saves in the net. Freshmen ahead Rhea Hicks scored two goals and junior forward Tatu white scored a goal and an assist in Friday’s win. DeSmet made 22 saves to clinch the win. Syracuse enters the week third in the CHA with an average of 2.36 goals per game and 3.00 goals per game. The Dutch are third in the league with 14-of-84 (16.7%) on the power play and second with 66-of-76 (86.8%) on penalties. Syracuse is second in the league with an average of 7:02 penalty minutes per game and won 53.4% ​​of faceoffs. Bellefontaine leads the Orange and is eighth in the league with 21 points. She is tied for fourth in the league with 14 assists and seventh, averaging 0.84 points per game. Junior forward Sarah Thompson is second on the team with 17 points while a sophomore forward Madison Primeau third with 16 points. They are tied with the team’s best nine goals. DeSmet enters the week second in the CHA with 2.94 goals against average and third with a .904 save percentage. RIT vs. SYRACUSE Syracuse is 30-12-4 all-time against RIT. The Dutch won a few games, winning 1-0 in Syracuse on October 27 and 4-1 in Rochester on October 29. RIT’s last win was a 7-4 win on November 1, 2019 in Syracuse.

