‘Amir can play for Pakistan if…’: huge remark from PCB chief about tainted pacer | Cricket

Days after tainted pacemaker Mohammad Amir was allowed to train at the National High-Performance Centre, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has revealed that the former Green Army fast bowler could make a sensational return make it to international cricket. The former Pakistani fast bowler retired from international cricket in 2020. Amir famously claimed he was “mentally tortured” by team management before the star cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket.
Amir was suspended from the PCB’s central contracts list before retiring from international cricket. PCB chief Sethi addressed the media at a press conference in Lahore on Monday and issued a remarkable statement about Amir, who represents Sylhet Strikers in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. The PCB chief assured that he has always spoken out strongly against match fixing. However, he still believes that Amir can make a comeback in international cricket. The PCB chief said Amir can return to international cricket under one condition.
“Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back. I have always taken a strong stance against match fixing. I think no convicted player should be spared, but at the same time a player should be able to resume his international career.” cricket once he completes his years sentence,” said Sethi. Earlier, PCB chief Sethi had launched an attack against his predecessor and former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja.
Mohammad Amir believes he has not been treated fairly by the previous regime of PCB, including selection committee and chairman Ramiz Raja. Ramiz Raja says whoever has committed corruption in cricket should never play for Pakistan again. This is not my opinion! I think someone who paid the fine should be able to make a comeback for Pakistan, Sethi had said.
The PCB boss had also claimed that he will not stop Amir if he wants to make himself available to play for the Babar Azam led side. Amir, who will turn 31 in April this year, has played 36 Tests, 61 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 50 T20Is for Pakistan. Amir made his international debut against England at the Kennington Oval in 2009.
