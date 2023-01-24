Sports
Auburn football fans hyped Hugh Freeze have officially landed a 5-star recruit
Class of 2023 AU recruit, Keldric Faulk, is now officially a 5 star recruit per Rivalsas revealed by their latest 5 star countdown – and that fact has Tiger fans over the moon that Hugh Freeze landed a 5 star recruit in his first month as head coach of Auburn Football.
Faulk recently revealed that he had flipped his recruiting from Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles support staff to the Plains due to Bryan Harsin’s change to Freeze last November. Knowing that the ability to land a 5-star recruit is the difference between Harsin and Freeze should make it easier for Tiger fans to sleep at night. The highest ranked recruit in the high school class of 2022 was Robert Woodyard, who was ranked 141st nationally in the cycle.
Auburn football fans could not hide their joy when they saw that Freeze now has such an achievement on his resume:
TREE!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/JjRl339raW
— CamAU1 (@CShawAU) January 23, 2023
Dang that’s a HUGE jump from 79! https://t.co/HZmhxZIC4A
— Jack Hudon (@JackHudon12) January 23, 2023
Hugh’s first of many 5 stars on the plains https://t.co/qoXthxHqHQ
— JM (@jmcollard0426) January 23, 2023
LET’S GO @FaulkKeldric https://t.co/In26FVWGxs
— all_auburn (@all_auburn1) January 23, 2023
Pop. Five stars at Auburn. One thing that happens. https://t.co/9lPdfgH4XI
— Dave, friend of the program (@FOTPDave) January 23, 2023
https://t.co/trfyExTLB5 pic.twitter.com/59qsuiSfl7
— Evan Shanks (@Shanks205_) January 23, 2023
Hugh Freeze obtained a 5* in his first class https://t.co/fBYzYMkMU3
— Auburn DieHards (@DiehardsAuburn) January 23, 2023
WOW @CoachHughFreeze https://t.co/JEv7a8XO5d
— Deejay (@Deejay706x334) January 23, 2023
OH SHOOOOOOT https://t.co/TJl6WjJZSW
— Mr Barnsalot (@barnsalot) January 23, 2023
Keldric Faulk’s explanation for choosing Auburn football
Keldric Faulk’s somersault was the defining move of Hugh Freeze’s first Early National Signing Day on the Plains. The reason why it was so important is because his presence single-handedly caused Faulk’s somersault.
Faulk revealed so much at the annual Mr. Alabama Sports Writers Association football banquet last week:
“Auburn really was my number 1 school for two or three years in a row, but there were certain changes in coaching that just didn’t suit me staff-wise. When Coach Freeze came in and gave me a chance to see everything, I jumped at the chance and thoroughly enjoyed my last visit. I took the time to really think about my decision, and I really felt like Auburn was for me.
With all the negative things posted about Freeze by the major outlets, the proof that he’s doing a good job comes in the form of the words spoken by the kids he positively influences.
