LSU Tennis Announces Spring Program – LSU
BATON ROUGE, De. The LSU men’s tennis team announced its 2023 double season schedule on Monday. The Tigers open their spring schedule with a trip to Athens, Georgia for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, which begins on Sunday, January 29.
Following the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, LSU will travel to Houston, Texas to face Rice and Prairie View on Saturday, February 4.
For the home opener of the double season, the Tigers will host a weekend of games at the LSU Tennis Complex. LSU will host in-state competitor Tulane on Saturday, February 11, and then Lamar on Sunday, February 12. The Tigers are taking a thirteen-day break before closing out February with Southern Miss on Saturday, February 25. The following day, LSU is set for a day of in-state competition as it hosts UL-Lafayette and New Orleans for a double-header on Sunday, Feb. 26.
March marks the start of SEC play with LSU heading to oppose Texas A&M (March 2). The Tigers welcome Florida to the LSU Tennis Complex (March 4) before preparing for a series of travel matches. LSU goes to Kentucky (March 9) and Tennessee (March 11). The Tigers travel back to Baton Rouge to face South Carolina (March 17). The following weekend, LSU hosts a series of games. The Tigers take on Georgia (March 24) before hosting Alabama and Alcorn State (March 26).
To conclude the regular season, LSU will face Arkansas (March 31) and Ole Miss (April 2) in a series of away games. The following week, the Tigers travel to Mississippi State (April 7) before venturing onto I-10 to face Tulane (April 20). Before the end of the season, LSU returns home to host one final weekend of conference play at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers play Auburn (April 15) and Vanderbilt (April 16).
Hosted by Auburn University, the 2023 SEC Tournament begins April 19. After the SEC tournament, the NCAA team tournament will begin on May 5 in the regional rounds. and Doubles Championships begin May 22.
For more information on the LSU men’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsutennis, on Instagram @LSUTennis and on www.facebook.com/lsutennis.
