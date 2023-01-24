Black, deaf Bowie hockey player gets attention in HBO show





Keivonn Woodard has made an impact locally as a Black Deaf hockey player. Now he guest stars on HBO’s new hit show, The Last of Us.

BOWIE, MD. A 9-year-old hockey player first came to the limelight in Bowie as the team’s only black, deaf hockey player. Now that spotlight has followed him to Hollywood — where he guest stars on HBO’s The last of us. And Hollywood is how Keivonn Woodard’s teammates know him. “[We] nicknamed him a few weeks ago — Hollywood — just because everyone knows when he scores a goal, because he likes to celebrate,” said his coach, Chris Pozerski. That’s why it came as no surprise to them when he told his team that he would soon star in HBO’s new hit show The last of us. I’m honestly shocked,” Keivonn said. “I can’t believe I made a show out of it. He may not be able to completely to belong the praise, but he can certainly feel it. I enjoyed it very much,” he said. Here’s an inspiring story to start your week. 9-year-old Keivonn Woodard first took the spotlight in Bowie as the only black, deaf player on his hockey team. Now he’s in the national spotlight as he guest stars @HBO‘s new show #The last of us. Watch #GetUpDC at 6:45 p.m. @ wusa9 pic.twitter.com/x0k6YCqZvo — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) January 23, 2023 He and his mom just got back from the Los Angeles premiere of the show. For a black deaf family, sixth generation, that’s huge,” said Keivonn’s mother, April Jackson-Woodard. Many of those deaf relatives are actors themselves, April said, including her. I majored in acting, and I really hit a lot of barriers because I was deaf, Black,” she said. ‘That’s not what they were looking for. Landing this role is just another goal for her son as he helps break down those barriers. It’s overwhelming,” said April. Although Keivonn may be one of them The last of us on screen, he wants to be a first on the ice. I want to be the first black deaf hockey player,” he said. He also means in the National Hockey League. After all, Keivonn has been playing since he was 4 years old. His coach said he’s on his way. His talent, you know, for a kid his age is something that’s fantastic as a coach. His teammates are also behind him. Some kids are learning sign language to try and help him, or they just want to communicate more, and it’s inspiring to see,” said coach Pozerski. He’s into everything, and Keivonn just wants to play. The team has even developed a light system that helps him understand games and umpires during the match without his interpreter. “It really showed me personally that it’s just accessible. For example, this is a great game and everyone should have a chance to play it,” said Pozerski. “Just because you might be deaf, or have something else that could limit you in other facets of life, it’s not going to happen here, and we’re going to do everything we can to be as inclusive as possible for that.” He really has the passion to get him to say, ‘I can do it.’ So I’m inspired,” April said. Others will be too once Hollywood makes its debut. WUSA9 is now enabled Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live news broadcasts and video on demand. Download the WUSA9 app to get the latest news, weather and important stories at your fingertips. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your prediction. Your commute. Your news.

