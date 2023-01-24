What size table tennis table should I buy?

Selecting the right size table tennis table has a major impact on your ability to enjoy every game. Therefore, it is essential to know the best size tennis table for your area.

The size of the ping pong table you should get depends on the space you have for where the table will be placed. In addition, it depends on whether you want to have matches with four players and gain professional table tennis experience. You can choose between mini, midi and full size tables.

Choosing the right size table tennis table is essential to ensure you have a positive experience every time you play. Let’s take a look at the factors that determine the best size table tennis table for you.

Different types and sizes of table tennis tables

Here is some information about the different types of table tennis tables on the market and the size of each of the relevant tables. Knowing the size options available will help you determine which table to choose based on the environment where your table will be placed.

Large table tennis table

A full size ping pong table is perhaps the most popular table to choose from as it is considered the standard for ping pong tables and is the size that professional players use.

According to International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rules, a standard ping pong table should measure 9 feet (length) x 5 feet (width) x 2.5 feet (height). A full-size table is a perfect fit if you want to become a pro at table tennis or are already well-versed in table tennis.

Regardless of your level of table tennis, buying a large table can still be a good idea as it ensures that you can experience table tennis to the fullest by using a high quality table.

You should buy a full size ping pong table if you have a lot of room to play. It is worth buying a large table if you have a large garden, a large garage or an indoor room. Importantly, when assessing whether you have enough space to use a full-sized table, you should ensure that after placing the table in the designated area, the players have 1 to 2 meters of room to move while playing the game.

Buying a full size table but then using it in a tight space can be counterproductive. Therefore, when choosing the size of your table, you should consider the available space, bearing in mind that when playing table tennis you need space to move quickly around the table.

If you envision your table being used for four players, it makes sense to get a full size table as it will give the players plenty of room to move around and play. However, if you intend to use the table for one-on-one games, it may be better to get a smaller table, as you probably won’t need such a large table.

Mini table tennis tables

Mini table tennis tables are approximately 4.4 feet (length) x 2.4 feet (width) x 2.5 feet (height). Typically, the height of all ping pong tables is 2.5 feet, which is the recommended height for enjoyable ping pong games. However, some tables may be a bit lower if they are designed for children.

If you want to buy a table that is suitable for your children, look for one that is lower than the typical 2.5 foot table. It is essential to keep in mind that mini tables are not limited to children’s use. On the contrary, its size is smaller so that you can play table tennis even if you don’t have much space to play.

You should buy a mini table tennis if you are short on space at home or outside, but still have enough room to set up the table and move around comfortably. Ideally you would like to have 1 to 2 meters of space around the table to move around.

However, it’s not a hard requirement to have 1 to 2 meters of free space around the table, so it’s fine to take a small table and play it in a small space. Provided you have enough room to wiggle your arms and take a few steps, you should be fine playing ping pong with a mini table in a small space.

Midi table tennis tables

Midi table tennis tables are significantly larger than mini tables and tend more towards the size of full-size tables. In general, midi tables are approximately 1.8 meters (length) x 3.3 meters (width) and 2.5 meters (height).

Midi tables are suitable for four-player matches, but give players less room to play than a full-size table. Nevertheless, the space provided by a midi table allows players to play comfortably without feeling restricted in a way that the average adult might feel playing on a mini table.

Although midi tables are smaller than full-size tables, you still need sufficient room to move around the table when playing table tennis. Ideally, there should be 1 to 2 meters of room to move around the table. Therefore, if the area you have designated for the table is not spacious enough for 1m-2m of space around the table, then you may need to consider purchasing a mini table.

Factors to consider when choosing a table tennis table

In addition to the size of the table tennis table, there are other things that you should take into account when determining which table to purchase. Here are a few essential factors to consider when choosing a ping pong table.

Use a table tennis table indoors or outdoors

Whether you are going to use your table tennis table indoors or outdoors is an essential factor to consider when choosing a table.

If you plan to use your table outdoors, make sure you have a sturdy table that can withstand the wind and won’t be affected by sunlight or rain. A ping pong table designed for outdoor use will typically be more expensive, as it must be built with additional protective measures to protect against natural elements that can easily damage the table.

Storage space for your table tennis table

Storing your table tennis table in a safe place is crucial to the longevity of your table. It would be best if you start thinking about where you want to keep your table before you get it.

Unless you plan on leaving your table outside every day, it’s important that you find a space to store your table when you’re not using it. The place you choose should be away from rain, snow, wind or extremely cold weather as this can damage the wood of the table. In addition, the storage area should not be in direct sunlight or excessive heat.

The place you choose should be away from any kind of moisture and humidity. Preferably find a place that is dark and dry. Storing your table in your garage may be a viable option depending on the condition of your garage. It may be wise to store your table in your garage, as it is neither too hot nor too cold, and away from direct sunlight and rain.

Alternatively, you can store your table in a basement, provided it’s a finished basement that doesn’t expose the table to sunlight or have fluctuating temperatures.

If you have a folding table tennis table, you should be able to store it at home. When choosing a place in the house to keep it, you are spoiled for choice as you can hide it in a cupboard, under the stairs or under another table. Wherever you choose to store your table, it should be out of direct sunlight and in an area where the room temperature remains the same throughout the day.

Storing your table in the kitchen is not a good idea because of the heat present when cooking and the cool air coming out of your fridge every time you open it. Make sure your storage area is in an area where you don’t use air conditioners or heaters often, as this will have the same effect as leaving the table outside in cold or hot conditions.

Thick Tabletop On Table Tennis Table

When choosing a table tennis table, it is vital that you choose a thick table surface to ensure an even bounce. According to the ITTF, the table tennis ball must bounce at least 23 cm when dropped from a height of 30 cm.

A thick, smooth surface plays an important role in your playing experience, because you naturally want your ball to bounce with dexterity. For professional table tennis players, a table surface with a thickness of 25 mm is the standard size often found on competition-grade tables. These tables are best known for their ability to promote consistent bounce.

However, these tables are often quite expensive and not necessary if you plan to play table tennis recreationally. The table you choose usually depends on the level you are at as a table tennis player and the level you hope to become in the future.

If you are a beginner who will probably only use the table for occasional use or family games, a lightweight table with a thickness of 15 mm is not a bad option. This option is budget friendly, but probably won’t last very long or provide an authentic table tennis feel.

If you are a beginner hoping to improve your skills at some point or an intermediate player, 18mm-21mm tables are best suited for you. These tables have a medium weight, are reasonably priced and offer a good bounce that will allow you to sharpen your table tennis skills.

Finally, there are tables with a thickness of 22 mm, which are very suitable for people who are a little further than average, but not yet a professional. You often find these types of tables in clubs. These tables are sturdy and offer exceptional resilience that creates a suitable environment for players who want to become pros in the future.

Firm net

When choosing a table tennis table, it is essential to ensure that you get a table with a good quality net. Not buying a table with a good net can significantly impair your sports experience.

You can choose from permanently attached nets, nets with a spring-loaded clip or nets with a hand-tight screw clamp. As the name implies, with a permanently attached net, the net is screwed onto the table and permanently attached. A permanently attached net is suitable for indoor and outdoor tables.

Spring-loaded clip nets are attached to the table but are easily removed. The convenient secondment feature is ideal if you don’t use your table every day and need to put it away at some point. The removable feature allows you to store the net separately, reducing the chance of damaging your table net during storage.

Nets with a hand tight screw clamp are the perfect balance between a permanently attached net and a spring loaded clip net. These nets are convenient because they can be removed from the table, but also provide the sturdiness associated with permanently attached nets.

Conclusion

If you have very little room to place your table, it is best to buy a mini table tennis table as it will allow you to play a decent game while having some room to move around the table. Assess the size of the table by checking that you have 1 to 2 meters of room to move around the table while playing the game.

If you want to play with four people, you need at least a midi table tennis table. These tables provide plenty of room to move quickly during four-player matches. However, if you have a lot of space, you should consider getting a large table that will give you a lot of freedom to bounce the ball all over the large table for maximum fun.

References