Mandhana, Harmanpreet steer India to easy victory over Windies





IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur steps out and sends the ball to the boundary during the Women’s T20I Tri-Series match against the West Indies, at Buffalo Park, in East London, South Africa, on Monday. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images/Getty Images Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored fine unbeaten half-centuries as India beat West Indies by 56 runs to keep their slate clean in the Women’s T20I Tri-Series, in East London (South Africa) on Monday. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, India got off to a good start, posting 167 for 2 in the 20 overs. They then limited their opponents to 111 for 4 to record their second consecutive win of the series. Openers Yastika Bhatia and Mandhana formed a 33-run partnership before the former was dismissed by off-spinner Karishma Ramharack for 18 with only one delivery left in power play. Ramharack threw the ball out and Yastika tried to drive over the covers, but ended up playing away from her body. A blurred perimeter led to the opener giving an easy catch to wicket-keeper Rashada Williams. Her dismissal brought in Harleen Deol, but her stay in the crease didn’t last long as she found herself trapped up front trying to tag the ball offside from pacer Shanika Bruce. Because of the early reaction to the long ball, the young middle-class batter missed the strike and the ball hit her on the front pad. At 52 for 2 there were some tense moments but once Mandhana and Harmanpreet were paired the boundaries flowed freely. IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur run a single during their 115-run partnership. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images/Getty Images Harmanpreet, who was back in the lead after missing the opening game of the tri-series, reportedly due to illness, was singing as she hit a 35-ball 51 studded with eight boundaries. Mandhana, after failing with the bat in the opening game against South Africa, was equally combative, scoring 74 from just 51 deliveries as the pair hit nearly 12 overs together during their unbroken 115-run partnership to lead India to a competitive tally . Mandhana, who was dismissed for seven runs in the tri-series opener against South Africa, hit 10 boundaries and a six even as the opponents used seven bowlers to break the partnership. A target of 167 was always going to be a hard chase and India’s spinners. led by Radha Yadav, throttled the runs and gave away very little through loose deliveries. 22-year-old Radha gave away just 10 runs in her four overs and also took the wicket of Shemaine Campbelle (47), who consumed 57 pitches. By the time Campbelle was sent off attempting a full toss but hollowed out to Amanjot Kaur in the middle of the wicket the game was all but lost to the West Indies as they were 96 for four with only 15 left deliveries left. Skipper Hayley Matthews and Afy Fletcher couldn’t get the runs going and eventually a target of 167 turned out to be too big to chase. Short scores: India: Beat 167 for 2 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 56 not out) West Indies 111 for 4 in 20 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 47, Hayley Matthews 34 no; Deepti Sharma 2/24, Radha Yadav 1/10) by 56 runs.

