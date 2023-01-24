WEEK AT A GLANCE: Tennis returns to Stephenville, MBB receives two WAC opponents

A Purple Thursday and a Rodeo themed night for fans to look like real Texans, what more could you want?

Tarleton Indoor Track & Field returns to Lubbock to compete in the Texas Tech Open & Multis Thursday through Saturday. Men’s Basketball returns to Wisdom Gym in search of great attendance from Texan Nation as they host Utah Tech Thursday night and Grand Canyon Saturday night. The Utah Tech game falls on a purple Thursday, so they ask fans to make the gym purple and they get Tarleton rally towels while supplies last. The Texans vs. Grand Canyon game will be a rodeo themed night with foam cowboy hats given to fans as they come in to help their clothes. Women’s basketball travels to battle their foes in Utah, playing Thursday night at Utah Tech and Saturday afternoon in Southern Utah. Texan Women’s Tennis will return to Stephenville on Saturday for their first home games of 2023, taking on Cowley College that morning and Weatherford College the same afternoon.

TARLETON MEN’S BASKETBALL continues to struggle on the road as they went 0-2 last week only to move them to 0-9 on the season when they are not in Wisdom Gym. The Texans started strong in Seattle U, going neck-and-neck with the Redhawks in the first half, but several scoring droughts in the second half resulted in a 67–47 loss. Seattle You have yet to lose at home as the Texans are the only other WAC team to go undefeated at home this season. Tarleton went back and forth with the Redhawks in the first half as Freddy Hicks was the first to score for the Texans in his first game back since Baylor’s game. Seattle U took just a two-point lead going into halftime, leading 24-22. Drought and scoring trouble allowed the Redhawks to extend their lead and put a mark on it in the second half. Lue Williams and Hicks led the Texans on the leaderboard, each scoring 14 points. Tarleton appeared to bounce back strongly as they got to California Baptist, but a barrage of three-pointers from the Lancers resulted in a 77-48 loss on Saturday. The Texans got off to a good start thanks to Shamir Bogues, as he scored the first seven points for Tarleton, helping to give them a five-point lead in the first three minutes. CBU responded with three straight buckets from beyond the arc and was hard to slow down from there, taking a 14-point lead into halftime. The Lancers returned to the field with a 9–0 run, leaving the Texans scoreless for the first four minutes of the second half. Tarleton was led by Garry Clark as he finished with 13 points. Bogues also scored in double digits with 10 points. The Texans return home this week, starting with Utah Tech at 7 p.m. on Thursday. This match falls on Purple Thursday, so fans should wear their best purple attire and get purple rally towels to make Wisdom Gym rowdy. Tarleton will play Grand Canyon again on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a rodeo themed night. Hop on your horses to head to Wisdom Gym to get a free foam cowboy hat and help the Texan lasso to another home win. Tarleton’s next game is February 1, when they hit the road again for a short trip to UT Arlington.

TEXAN WOMEN’S TENNIS are looking for their first wins of their 2023 spring season as they fell to some tough teams from Oklahoma and University of Missouri a few weeks ago. The last time the Texans played in Stephenville was when they swept UTRGV to secure the 2022 WAC Southwest Division title. Tarleton kicks off against Cowley College on Saturday morning at 10am and takes on Weatherford College at 3pm that same afternoon. Their next match is on the way at Oral Roberts on February 3 and they won’t be back until March 3 to compete at the Potishman-Lard Tennis Courts in Stephenville against Tyler JC.

TEXAN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL shot well in last week’s game against Sam Houston, but Tarleton couldn’t escape their 30 turnovers. Those turnovers resulted in 31 points for the Bearkats. The Texans started the game strong, ejecting Sam Houston on their first six chances. It went in Tarleton’s favor to a 10-0 with just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, in which Sam Houston would not lose the lead for the rest of the game. Chloe Callahan came off the bench and energized the team and crowd by scoring nine consecutive points for the Texans on four straight possessions, turning a 20-point gap to 13. But the Texans were too far off to take a chance making and falling 81-66 . Mayra Caicedo led the Texans with 12 points, as well as three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Elise Turrubiates made her first start of the year with 11 points and five rebounds. Tyler Jackson was the lone other double-digit scorer and led the bench with 10 points. The Texans are spending this week on the road in Utah as they take on Utah Tech on Thursday at 8 p.m. and then make the quick trip to Cedar City to play Southern Utah on Saturday at 3 p.m. Tarleton’s next home game is against Stephen F Austin on February 2. They want to show that the Texans are the better purple, because that night will be a Purple Out with free t-shirts for fans while supplies last.

TARLETON INDOOR TRACK & FIELD was in Lubbock a few weeks ago for the Corky Classic where numerous student-athletes finished in the top ten of their competition. Two student-athletes also broke Texan records, as Sage Barmettler crossed 3.53 meters in the women’s indoor pole vault and Bailey Smotek ran his 600-meter race in 1:10.32. The Texans are hoping for even more success Thursday through Saturday in Lubbock, where they will compete in the Texas Tech Open & Multis. Tarleton heads back to Texas Tech Feb. 10-11 to compete in the Jarvis Scott Open for their final indoor game before the WAC Indoor Championships in Spokane.

