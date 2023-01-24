A personal letter to former Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Since leaving the Vancouver Canucks, I haven’t had the opportunity to fully collect my thoughts on what it meant to work with Bruce Boudreau and the staff. As it became increasingly clear in which direction this was going, I began to think about my time under Bruce. Some things are kept private, but I think it’s important to explain why he’s a great coach and person.

Dear Bruce,

The time has graciously come. The long, drawn out, unnecessary process has come to an end. Our time together may have been shorter than we wanted, just as I know your time in Vancouver was shorter than you wanted. Through it all, you’ve shown everyone what your employees already knew: There’s only one Bruce Boudreau.

When people talk about you, they mention your love of the game, your infectious positivity, and your ability to connect with anyone. After the past few months, no doubt everyone will remember what I knew from the moment I met you: your compassion, caring and class make you one of a kind.

I remember the first time we talked about the possibility of me joining your staff. I was intimidated when I entered the meeting. Here’s one of the best coaches in our sport, and I was meant to help integrate analytics into how we did things on a day-to-day basis. Honestly, I was more excited to learn from you than anything else. Bruce Boudreau’s teams play entertaining, offensive hockey and the opportunity to see your approach to coaching was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

You explained to me in clear terms how you saw things play out. I promised I would never tell you how to do things or who to play against – you were the coach and I was there to make the coaches’ lives easier. In the month we spent together, I learned more from being around the coaches than I could have imagined. Despite being the newbie and slightly apprehensive about joining the staff, I was made to feel welcome and valued. It is very motivating to work as part of a group when you feel valued and heard. That’s the kind of environment you cherish. It’s the kind of environment hockey needs more of.

Everything you do as a coach is aimed at helping the players get the best out of themselves. Your approach to relationships Luke Schenn constructed on Saturday is a difference maker. The importance of checking in with players every day, even if it’s just for 30 seconds, makes people feel valued. Asking someone how the move to the city is going, how their family is doing, or just cracking a joke goes a long way. You have an innate understanding that some people need a laugh or a joke, while others need a pat on the back. It’s that recognition that makes you special.

There was that fateful week for me. It felt like a decade and probably took one of my life away too. To be left in the wind of uncertainty is not something I would wish on my worst enemy, much less someone as kind and compassionate as you. There wasn’t a meal, exercise, or meeting that you didn’t check in with me. Through the stress, tears, and cardiac episodes, your unwavering support and compassion for me on a human level kept me going. It extended to the rest of the staff – we were a team.

There wasn’t a moment when I felt you weren’t behind me. In the most difficult moments you were willing to bat for me, a new employee with almost no experience. That says more about you than any forecheck or DZ coverage ever could. I learned a lot from you and the staff, but the most important one was this: as hard as it is, you have to stand up for what’s right. You can’t back down because the situation may be awkward or confrontational. It’s more important to have compassion and support your colleagues than to fall into line. That is something I will carry with me forever.

Watching this process unfold from a distance, powerless to help or support you, was difficult. In a way, I feel like I’ve let you down. You stood by me when I needed it most, and I couldn’t return the favor. It pained me to see you tearing up in pressers or on the couch on a Saturday night. You deserved the chants and ovations from the fans. Canucks fans, they are smart. They recognized that you deserved better, and I hope their burst of appreciation is your lasting memory of the past few months.

Through it all, I hope you’ve seen how much everyone in hockey appreciates you. I have no doubt that you will come back from this. Wherever you go, they get a man of character who puts others before himself and possesses an incredible sense of humor. They also get the second fastest coach to 600 NHL wins, a testament to your coaching skills. The numbers speak for themselves.

I’ll end with what you told me: hold your head up, because there are people who recognize and appreciate your worth. Right back to you, boss. Who knows what’s next, but what I do know is that the world would be a much better place if everyone treated people the way Bruce Boudreau treats his peers and players.

Thanks for everything.

Rachel