Michigan Football to Widen Access to the Big House Tunnel Here’s Why





The University of Michigan will be removing nearly four dozen seats from Michigan Stadium before this fall to create greater access to the Lloyd Carr Tunnel. UM athletics spokesman Kurt Svoboda told the Free Press that the decision was made as “a direct result of a thorough safety review that took place after the season.” A total of 45 chairs are removed from the movable upright that is brought onto the field during football matches. The university has already contacted season ticket holders to accommodate them in another way, but according to Svoboda there will be no “domino effect” if the seats are removed. “It is being done to widen access to the field for the competitors and all game personnel going in and out of the tunnel,” Svoboda said. “Obviously, our goal is to provide a safe and healthy environment for anyone who needs access to the field.” WHAT’S NEXT:Michigan Fires Matt Weiss: 4 Possible Options for Offensive Coordinator/QBs Coach SILVER LINING:Michigan basketball appears to have avoided Jett Howard’s worst injury The tunnel has been the epicenter of three separate incidents in the past two seasons, beginning with a skirmish against Ohio State in the 2021 regular season finale. On October 15, 2022 against Penn State, a halftime scuffle that included yelling between the opposing teams parties and notifications of Michigan football players get spanked with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. PSU coach James Franklin spoke about the situation at his next press conference, saying it was “a problem,” but when asked about it, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he had “bigger fish to fry” than to worry about what Franklin thinks of the tunnel. But things boiled over two weeks later when several Michigan State players beat up two UM players separately in the tunnel after the Wolverines’ 29-7 rivalry victory. A total of eight MSU players were suspended for the rest of the season and criminal charges were filed against seven after a lengthy investigation. One of the other events that night was a fan reaching over the railing of the tunnel and touching MSU coach Mel Tucker’s head as he left the field. There was increased security for the home final against Illinois to ensure that the two teams did not enter the tunnel at the same time. “Working with law enforcement, universities, third-party vendors and experts, we are conducting table exercises around safety at Michigan Stadium all the time,” Svoboda said. “Obviously this issue came up this year and we actually thought it was the best course of action that came out of it.” Contact Tony Garcia at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@realtonygarcia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2023/01/23/michigan-football-widen-access-lloyd-carr-tunnel-big-house-safety-review/69833752007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos