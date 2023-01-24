Biggest portal surprise for Alabama Football: Just a minute





Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo pairs up to voice their opinions on a topic related to the Crimson Tide or the college sports landscape. Watch the video above as Blackwell and Windham discuss the biggest surprise newcomer to the Alabama football transfer portal now that the window for boys to enter has closed until May. The just a minute panel from BamaCentral Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men’s basketball, and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey received his BA in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in several college football magazines including Lindy’s Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports. Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the college’s school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s basketball and women’s football in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat. Scroll to Continue Mason Smith: Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Alabama State University before receiving his master’s degree from the University of Alabama. Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral about football, basketball, gymnastics, softball and more. A two-time graduate of the University of Alabama, she has covered several Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets such as The Tuscaloosa News, The crimson white and the Associated Press before participating BamaCentral full-time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

