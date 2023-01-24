College Football Transfer Portal Winners, Group of 5 Losers: G5 Mailbag

College football season is over and the offseason has begun, so let’s take a bow to the year and look ahead at this week’s Group of 5 Mailbag.

Highs and lows of G5 and the transfer portal which teams benefited the most and which were hurt the most and/or which were not affected? max. F.

Let’s simplify this to a list of winners and losers.

Winner: SMU. Not only does Rhett Lashlee have the best G5 transfer class, it’s one of the best classes in the country, period. With 17 additions (and possibly more), the Mustangs have the No. 6 transfer class in 247Sports rankings. That class includes two four-star contenders in Texas A&M running back LJ Johnson (a top-50 player in the class of 2021) and Texas A&M offensive tackle PJ Williams (a top-100 player in the class of 2022). Other highlights include five players from Miami, Fla., where Lashlee previously coached, and a total of 13 players from Power 5 teams. Lashlee was with Sonny Dykes when SMU was at the forefront of recruiting transfer portals. That has been continued under Lashlee’s leadership.

Loser: Kent State. This is no surprise, given that head coach Sean Lewis left to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado, but nearly every major contributor of an offense that was No. 2 in the MAC in yards per game has left. Quarterback Collin Schlee went to UCLA, top rusher Marquez Cooper went to Ball State, and the top three receivers went to Power 5 schools, as did two offensive linemen. New head coach Kenni Burns will have to rebuild this program from the ground up. That process involves a large number of incoming transfers, but it’s difficult to immediately replace how much has been lost.

Winner: Charlotte. New head coach Biff Poggi has 20 scholarship additions in his transfer class, including 15 Power 5 players. The highlights come on the defensive line, with notable additions including Maryland defensive lineman Austin Fontaine, Jackson State defensive lineman KaTron Evans, Ole Miss edge rusher Demon Clowney and Notre Dame edge rusher Osita Ekwonu. Notably, On3 credits Charlotte with a total of 36 transfers, and 14 of those once played at St. Frances High School in Baltimore, where Poggi coached from 2017 to 2020. Don’t be surprised if more are on the way.

Loser: West Michigan. Like Kent State, WMU saw an exodus of top talent following a coaching change. It fired Tim Lester, and top rusher Sean Tyler, a 1,000-yard running back, went to Minnesota. Edge rusher Andre Carter (13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks last year) went to Indiana. Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (12 TFLs, six sacks) went to Florida State. A total of six WMU players left for Power 5 schools.

Winner: Western Kentucky. I’ll have a bigger story on this soon, but WKU is here for who didn’t lose, rather than who won. Quarterback Austin Reed, who led the nation with 4,744 passing yards, entered the portal but later backed out and stayed with WKU despite the interest of numerous Power 5 teams. The same thing happened to edge rusher JaQues Evans. Receiver Malachi Corley also chose to stay and did not go to the portal despite a lot of potential interest. WKU still lost five players to Power 5 schools, but a program that has been among the biggest winners in recent years with additions like Reed and Bailey Zappe has done a good job of retaining talent. The Hilltoppers should be the C-USA favorite next year.



Austin Reed returns to WKU after throwing 4,746 yards. (Stephen Lew/USA Today)

Thoughts on the ASUN/WAC mega conference coming up soon? Piet G.

I can tell you this was a major talking point with almost everyone I spoke to at the NCAA convention two weeks ago. I’ll talk more about this later, but I can share my initial thoughts after speaking with Oliver Luck (who is advise on this company) and other people around it. First things first: This is mostly about creating a football-only FCS conference, as both the ASUN and WAC have few members and their exemption for a combined FCS playoff automatic qualifying spot expires in about a year. This would formally create something like the Missouri Valley Football Conference or Pioneer Football League for the football teams. That makes sense.

The idea of ​​going to FBS as a conference I am skeptical. Essentially, there’s no rule saying they CAN or CAN, so everyone will have to figure that out when it gets to that point. I can tell you that none of the current G5 conferences are open to giving up some of the College Football Playoff money. Lucky is going to visit all 10 schools and do an audit to see how invested and prepared each school is and go from there. To me, an FBS move as a conference is unlikely. As folks in the state of North Dakota have told me, if a conference can just go up together, the Bison would just go with the MVFC instead of joining a lower class to move.

Big 12 and Pac-12 would probably want to keep expanding. Who are the next G5 teams to be gobbled up? Christopher B.

All I’ve been told, and what’s been reported before, is that the Pac-12 will complete its media deal first and then the potential expansion. People I spoke to at the NCAA convention all agreed that the state of San Diego should be at the top of the list, due to its location in Southern California, its football and men’s basketball success, and its new football stadium and expanded campus . If the Pac-12 wants a new presence in the region after losing USC and UCLA, SDSU would fit the bill. The Big 12 has also been public about its desire to play nighttime football games with a West Coast team. Playing SDSU in a Big 12 stretching from California to Florida to Ohio wouldn’t be ideal for travel, but that could be another option if no Pac-12 invite comes along.

After that it is a mix of schools. Both the Pac-12 and the Big 12 watch Gonzaga, maybe just for men’s basketball or in all the sports it plays (it doesn’t play football). SMU would bring money, strong academics, access to Texas, and the addition of the Central time zone to the Pac-12 or perhaps the ACC if expanded (a Big 12 invite is unlikely). UNLV’s biggest advantage is Las Vegas as a popular tourist destination, one that the Pac-12 has sought to own with its football championships and basketball tournaments. The Rebels have been among the worst FBS teams for two decades and don’t get huge crowds, but it would be inviting for road fans. Fresno State is also making a P5 push with support from the city, and Boise States’ longstanding football success is nationally known. Memphis still has Big 12 dreams.

But before another G5 team moves to the P5, several dominoes have to fall. The Pac-12 needs to finalize its TV deal and we need to see if the Big 12’s dream of adding current Pac-12 teams materializes or not. After that, several G5 schools will come forward.

Troy, Southern Miss and South Alabama all saw a drastic improvement over their more recent campaigns and I don’t think ULL won’t be around for long. Is this a sign that power in the Sun Belt is shifting to the West division or is the SBC still going East? Ryan B .

It seems clear to me that this is already the case. The quick breakthroughs in Troy and South Alabama under Jon Sumrall and Kane Wommack, respectively, were dramatic, and they came on the back of strong defenses. This wasn’t about one great quarterback. Elsewhere, Southern Miss’s Will Hall continues to make another respectable program, and Texas State and Arkansas State should improve in 2023. debuts, Georgia Southern has bounced back, and App State still has a long track record.

But the top two teams in the Sunbelt were in the West last year, and they could be again in 2023.



Chris Creighton led EMU to its first bowl win since 1987. (Brian Losness/USA Today)

Why doesn’t Eastern Michigan’s Chris Creighton get more attention on the head coach carousel, especially when jobs like Purdue become vacant? He’s consistently won in some tough places, all the way back to his days at Wabash College? Michael M.

Creighton’s overall record of 46-61 at EMU, lack of Power 5 experience, and lack of a 10-win season breakout hold him back, even though I completely disagree with this concept. Creighton has just completed the second nine-win season in EMU history, bringing unprecedented success to one of the toughest courses in the country and winning everywhere he’s been.

But that’s the theory that permeates many decision makers. You would think Lance Leipold and Chris Kleeman’s P5 success would change that, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Have you seen anything like what happened to MTSU? They essentially gave Rick Stockstill, a .500 coach unpopular with the fans, who hasn’t won a conference title in 18 years, a lifetime contract (an automatic renewal for a 6-6 season). An ever growing program has dwindled to embarrassing attendance, no interest at all thanks to repeated mediocre seasons, poor recruiting, poor development, etc. Douglas R.

MTSU is a bit like the G5 Iowa, with a head coaching contract he can’t avoid. Good enough to make regular bowl games, not good enough to win the league. Everything just stuck above average, with one season featuring more than eight wins (10-3 in 2009).

There are definitely worse places to be from a fans point of view, but after 17 years under Stockstill I can see why fans would want more. It is especially notable in a region with a growing population and football talent that MTSU should be able to take advantage of.

Has expansion of the CFP already had a domino effect on the planning of future games between G5 and P5? If not, when will we start to see these unintended consequences? Tom W .

Not quite yet, though top programs like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State have more major non-conference games planned in the future. The real answer will come with future conference planning. Will the SEC go to nine league games? Will the Big Ten go back to eight? Does the Pac-12 change?

Former Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson told me in 2021 that the MWC had talked about moving to nine conference games if there were fewer P5 games. The AAC doesn’t want to go to nine because it wants as many P5 games as possible. That will be determined by the number of league games the P5 conferences play when the reshuffling is completed.

How do you rate and hear about Trent Dilfer’s impact at UAB? Tyler G.

There is some skepticism in the coaching and agent community about the personnel Dilfer has put together. During his opening press conference, Dilfer admitted that he didn’t know much about the day-to-day work of recruiting and running a college football program, but that he would hire people who do. His offensive coordinator, Alex Mortensen, has never led an FBS position room, serving as an Alabama assistant and analyst for the past eight years. Defensive coordinator Sione Taufoou followed Dilfer from high school.

Of the nine assistant coaches announced, only three were previously full-time FBS assistant coaches: running backs coach Hindley Brigham and stars/Nickels coach Earnest Hill, both retained from the previous UAB staff, and secondary coach Kenneth Gilstrap. Most of the coaches are off-field employees from places like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. That’s not to say this won’t work for Dilfer. It’s only been two months. But the questions people had when he took the job continue to ask.

(Top photo from Rhett Lashlee and SMU: Chris Jones/USA Today)