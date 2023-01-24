Pam Shriver wants to end tennis coaches sleeping with players





Pam Shriver wants to prevent young tennis players from experiencing what she did. Last year, Shriver revealed she had a “damaging” intimate relationship with her former coach, Don Candy, who died in 2020. The relationship reportedly began when she was 17 and he was 50. Now Shriver, who won eight majors in singles competition between 1978 and 1988, is a coach for Croatian player Donna Vekic and speaks out against the “acceptance” of players in relationships with their coaches.





Pam Shriver GC images Having seen so many generations of female players struggle with the same thing, I really want female players to have more say in the separation of their personal lives and their professional lives. Shriver told the Sydney Morning Herald, an Australian outlet. There is so much acceptance of this happening. That needs to switch to no, it can’t happen. There are multiple instances of current female players in relationships with their coaches. In 2022, Petra Kvitova announced her engagement as Jiri Vanek’s coach. He is 12 years older than her, but started coaching her when she was an adult. Veronika Kudermetova is married to coach Sergei Demekhine; he started coaching her when he was almost 30 and she was 15. The WTA, which created the position of director of security last month and appointed attorney Lindsay Brandon, issued a statement in response to Shriver’s comments.





At the age of 17, Shriver and coach Don Candy were reported to have been in a relationship despite a 23-year age difference. Fairfax Media via Getty Images The WTA is committed to providing a safe environment during the tour, a spokeswoman said. Protection requires vigilance and we continue to invest in education, training and resources to improve our efforts. There is no indication that the WTA plans to create stricter statutes for sexual relations between players and coaches. Shriver called on the four majors Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open to take a leadership role. I’d like to see the four majors, which have 12 key weeks of the calendar combined, step forward and become better leaders in this area, she said. I think there are some real opportunities to get through.





Petra Kvitova and coach Jiri Vanek announced their engagement in 2022. Getty Images Last year, Shriver explained the “conflicted feelings” she had about her relationship with her former coach. I still have conflicting feelings about Don. Yes, he and I got involved in a long and inappropriate affair. Yes, he cheated on his wife. But there was a lot about him that was honest and authentic. And I loved him, she said. Yet he was the adult here. He should have been the reliable adult.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/23/pam-shriver-wants-to-end-tennis-coaches-sleeping-with-players/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos