Spizzirri named Big 12 Mens Tennis Player of the Week





Austin texas junior men’s tennis Eliot Spizzirri has been named Big 12 Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 22, the conference announced Tuesday. It is the first time he has earned the honor this season and the sixth time in his career. The Longhorns have now opened the year with back-to-back awards after junior from Sim Woldeab last week. It also lists Texas this week’s tennis awards, with Charlotte Chavatipon leading the women. In two doubles games, Spizzirri recorded three top-20 wins, two top-10 wins, and capped it off with a win over the nation’s No. 1 singles player to earn both doubles and both overall games in Texas’ wins against UTSA. (7-0) and No. 12 Georgia (4-3). After a hard-fought first set against No. 1 Ethan Quinn of Georgia, Spizzirri controlled the second and third sets, using an 8-0 between them as the basis to win both 6-1. The win saw the match against Georgia finish 4-1 for the 4-3 final. Spizzirri also played a key role in the Longhorns winning the double against the Bulldogs in partnership with junior Cleeve Harper for a 7-6 (4) win over the No. 19 duo of Quinn and Trent Bryde. Trailing 5-3 and with the other two doubles matches already split, Spizzirri and Harper rallied to force a tiebreak, where they captured the frame’s only mini-break and what turned out to be a crucial double point. have been reeled in in a dramatic match. fashion. Two days prior against UTSA, Spizzirri and Harper had posted a top-10 double win over No. 6 Alan Magadan and Sebastian Rodriguez with a 6–3 scoreline to clinch that run as well. Spizzirri then won his singles match against Tiago Torres to qualify after a third-set lunge by Torres, but Spizzirri had established control by that point with a 4–6, 6–2, 3–1 lead after a few 4-0 runs. that came at the start of the second set and then one that passed the end of the second and the start of the third. Spizzirri is now 16-3 in singles matches in 2022-23, having avenged two of Quinn’s previous defeats. His only other loss came in the championship game of the ITA Fall Nationals. He is a perfect 3-0 in both singles and doubles in dual match play, leading the team to a 3-0 start with wins over top-15 opponents Florida and Georgia. Texas returns to court for the January 28-29 ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Longhorns host Cal for the first time on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at the Texas Tennis Center.

