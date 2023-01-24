Every 2024 five-star recruit who has offered CU Buffs football





With Deion Sanders still with a full year to go, Colorado football’s 2024 class could be the best we’ve seen in a long, long time. The Buffs are now legitimate contenders for the country’s top prospects thanks to an ultra-aggressive staff led by Coach Prime. The buzz is real and we are seeing more and more elite recruits visiting Boulder and/or including CU in their top list of schools. Buy Buffalo’s tickets To stay up to date with the latest news, check out our 2024 commitment tracker and our off-season transfer portal tracker. Below is a list of every 2024 five-star prospect who has received an offer from Colorado (courtesy of 247Sports): Jerry Gibson

No. 1 RB, No. 10 overall

Bradenton, Florida

5 feet 10, 200 lbs Kameron Davis (State of Florida capture)

No. 2 RB, No. 26 overall

Albany, Georgia

5 feet 10, 200 lbs Jeremiah Smith (State of Ohio Dedication)

No. 1 WR, No. 2 overall

Hollywood, Florida

6-foot-3, 185 lbs Micah Hudson

No. 2 WR, No. 6 overall

Temple, Texas

6 feet, 186 pounds Ryan Wingo

No. 3 WR, No. 14 overall

St Louis, Missouri

6-foot-2, 205 lbs Ellis Robinson IV

No. 1 CB, No. 13 in general

Bradenton, Florida

6 feet, 175 pounds Kobe Black

No. 2 CB, No. 20 in general

Waco, Texas

6 feet, 190 pounds K. J. Bolden

No. 1 S, No. 4 overall

Buford, Georgia

6-foot-1, 185 lbs Mike Matthews

No. 1 athlete, No. 3 overall

Lilburn, Georgia

6-foot-2, 180 lbs Joshisa Trader

No. 2 athlete, No. 11 overall

Hollywood, Florida

6-foot-1, 175 lbs Sammy Brown

No. 1 LB, No. 12 overall

Jefferson, Georgia

6-foot-2, 225 lbs Colin Simmons

No. 1 EDGE, No. 5 overall

Duncanville, Texas

6-foot-3, 225 lbs Elijah Haast

No. 3 EDGE, No. 16 overall

Tucson, Arizona

6-foot-6, 235 lbs Eric Hudson

No. 1 DL, No. 8 overall

Buford, Georgia

6-foot-3, 255 lbs David Stone

No. 2 DL, No. 9 overall

Bradenton, Florida

6-foot-4, 270 lbs Justin Scott

No. 4 DL, No. 18 overall

Chicago, Illinois

6-foot-5, 310 lbs Camarion Franklin

No. 5 DL, No. 21 overall

Cormorant Lake, Mississippi

6-foot-4, 260 lbs

