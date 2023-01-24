Fantasy hockey tips on Tuesday – NHL picks, matchups, more





Let the Rick Tocchet era begin in Vancouver. After one of the most bizarre transitions in modern NHL history, former Arizona/Tampa Bay bench boss takes over from Bruce Boudreau as the Canucks’ 21st head coach. About 48 hours and a full rehearsal in the new gig, Tocchet is already dropping some hints about what to expect from his fresh approach. Includes some clues that should intrigue fantasy managers in particular. Judging by Monday’s skate – made up of quite a few assistant and advisory coaches – Tocchet seems inclined to run through the club’s top three with supposed strong forward C/RW combinations: Bo Horvat centers Brock Boeser; JT Miller moved to center next to Conor Garland; and Elias Pettersson connected with Andrei Kuzmenko. From a fantasy point of view, we’re more intrigued by the characters designated on the left wing of each respective line, most notably Jack Studnicka, who apparently falls alongside Horvat and Boeser. Once a top contender with the Bruins, who had little trouble scoring points in Providence, Studnicka still has the potential to flourish if given the right opportunity. Take a look at how the 23-year-old manages to fill such a prominent position – for however long – under Vancouver’s new coach. NHL All-Star Weekend The NHL All-Star Weekend kicks off with the Skills Competition Friday, February 3 at 7PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The All-Star Game will be broadcast live Saturday, February 4 on ABC and ESPN+, starting at 3 p.m. ET. More about All-Star Game

Sign up for ESPN+ In addition to the team’s super sleepers, Boeser is another one to watch as the Canucks head into this new chapter. Available in half of the ESPN.com leagues, it’s already showing hints of a greater productive advantage here and there. Let’s take a look at how this turning of the page affects the former skilled goalscorer, starting with Tuesday’s friendly tilt against the visiting Blackhawks. If nothing else, there’s also a healthy chance Boeser will be traded in for a scoring role with a contender in the coming weeks. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring matchups 8 p.m., Enterprise Center, watch live on ESPN+ After a brief lull in mid-January, the Sabers score again – and win. Only the mighty Bruins have scored more goals so far, through the same number of games. Blues number 1 Jordan Binnington was downright lousy in his final appearance against the visiting Blackhawks, conceding four goals on seven shots in 24 minutes. The stage in St. Louis is set for quite a productive evening from Buffalo’s most dynamic, including (currently) Victor Olofsson. Somewhat quietly, the 27-year-old attacker has scored seven goals in his most recent seven games. Midtier fantasy forward Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (ranked in 9.6% of ESPN.com leagues): Competing on a scoring line with Mason McTavish and Troy Terry, Henrique has four goals and three assists during his current five game point streak. With an expected 19 minutes of ice time (or so) left at even strength and on the power play, he is fully capable of scoring in Arizona. Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together or start a whole new tradition.

Join for free or start a competition >> Also see: Midtier fantasy defenders Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (4.3%): The top-pair defender is on a mini-tear with two goals and five assists in seven games. Throw in a few blocked shots and Grzelcyk earns his managers 2.1 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com’s standard competition. If hits count heavily in your particular league, Derek Forbort is another strong under-the-radar option on Boston’s blue line. Editors’ Picks 2 Related Also see: Keepers Ville Husso, Detroit Red Wings (68.8%): Detroit’s No. 1 is coming off two solid starts, including a 33-save, 3-2 victory over Vegas. In terms of goal scoring, the opposing Sharks are in the bottom third of the league. A little offensive support from his teammates up front will go a long way in helping Husso secure a victory over San Jose at home. Also see:

