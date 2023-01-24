PingPod is opening three new spots in NYC this year





Go ahead and make a racket, because ping pod pods — aptly named PingPod — are coming to several other NYC locations this year. PingPod will open locations in Downtown Brooklyn on February 15, on East 95th on the Upper East Side in early April, and on the Upper West Side sometime in April. Like PingPod’s current NYC locations, they are open 24/7. RECOMMENDED: The best gyms and health clubs in New York Here’s how it works: you choose your location, reserve a time online and then get access to your table. The whole process is completely autonomous for some futuristic fun. Balls and paddles are provided, and you can even buy some drinks and snacks while you’re there. Photo: Jordan Rathkopf Everyone is welcome, from beginners to experts. You can even bring some friends along to cheer on the competition. While there are no staff on site, you can sign up for table tennis coaching or lessons, from social gatherings to advanced lessons. You’ll find about four or five tables in these airy, street-level spaces, some even have a private pod you can reserve. Prices range from $15-$50/session depending on demand and your preferences. A security company monitors each pod 24/7, the company says. PingPod leaders said they wanted to provide leeway that is often lacking in urban centers. Their motto: “For fitness, for fun, for everyone.” The company’s leaders include a sports management expert, a financial professional and a table tennis champion. Photo: Jordan Rathkopf The new locations, which will open soon, will join PingPod’s current NYC locations in Astoria, Williamsburg, the Lower East Side, the Garment District, and another location in the Upper East Side. The Lower East Side location, the first PingPod, opened during the early days of the pandemic in 2020. With so much demand, the brand says, they’re expanding into NYC and beyond: New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, and Miami. With Valentine’s Day coming up, PingPod could become a cute and quirky first date spot. If your date can’t crack jokes while you gently hit a plastic ball across the table, it might be a violation.

