Cricket: Black Caps fall a ton short against India despite Devon Conway

New Zealander Devon Conway plays a shot during the third one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand. Photo / AP

Powered by centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India on Tuesday beat New Zealand by 90 runs to win the third one-day international and win the series.

Gill scored 112 runs off 78 balls and Sharma hit 101 off 85 as India piled 385-9 in 50 overs.

I hit well and wanted to go that extra mile today, Sharma said. The field was really good for hitting.

In reply Devon Conway scored 138 out of 100 but it wasn’t enough as New Zealand were bowled out for 295 runs in 41.2 overs at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Shardul Thakur (3-45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-62) did the most damage.

The Black Caps lost the three-game series 3–0. India won the first ODI at Hyderabad by 12 runs and the second ODI at Raipur by eight wickets.

India became the top ranked ODI team with the win. Former No. 1 New Zealand dropped to fourth.

In the last six games, we’ve done most of the parts right and that’s key in 50-over games, Sharma said. We’ve been consistent.

Batted, the Indian openers shared an impressive 212 runs in 26.1 overs.

It was the highest first-wicket partnership in ODIs against New Zealand, with over 201 runs by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir for India in 2009.

Sharma reached 100 off 83 balls, his second-fastest ODI century. The India skipper hit nine fours and six sixes for his 30th ODI hundred.

On the other hand, Gill scored a third ODI hundred in four innings. He hit 13 fours and five sixes to reach the milestone with 72 balls.

In total, Gill scored 360 runs in three innings against New Zealand. It was the joint highest for any batsman in a three-match bilateral ODI series, tied with Pakistan’s Babar Azam against the West Indies in 2016.

Gill was named player of the series.

It feels nice to perform throughout the series, Gill said. My approach didn’t change after the double hundred (208 in the first ODI). It’s about getting started and converting every game if possible.

India went on to lose both openers in 12 deliveries and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. From 230-2 in 28 overs, the last seven wickets added just 155 runs in 22 overs.

Hardik Pandya held the anchor with a 38-ball 54 after Virat Kohli (36), Ishan Kishan (17) and Suryakumar Yadav (14) were knocked out cheaply on a batting-friendly pitch.

Jacob Duffy took 3-100 in 10 overs and Blair Tickner finished 3-76.

Chasing 386, Pandya bowled Kiwi opener Finn Allen for a two-ball duck.

But Conway held on to propel New Zealand’s innings. He scored 50 off 41 balls and then accelerated to 100 off 71 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes.

Conways 138 was New Zealand’s third highest ODI score against India. In all, he hit 12 fours and eight sixes. Henry Nicholls scored 42 from 40 balls to take 106 runs for the second wicket.

Thakur struck a double in the 26th over to remove Daryl Mitchell (24) and Tom Latham (0) from consecutive pitches. He also sacked Glenn Phillips for 5 to break New Zealand’s resolve.

Contributions from Mitchell Santner (34) and Michael Bracewell (26) were not enough to upset India’s score.

A three-match T20 series between India and New Zealand kicks off at Ranchi on Saturday.