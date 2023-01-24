With O’Brien to Pats soon a new OC





With Tuesday’s announcement that alabama football ‘official’ has a opening for an OC and QB coachNick Saban’s pace is expected to accelerate. Unlike the DC situation where he doesn’t know Jeremy Pruitt’s future NCAA status, Saban can move on with Bill O’Brien’s replacement. After message boards over the past few weeks, it seems that even the most popular candidates are unsatisfying for some Crimson Tide fans. The only potential hire with clear overall support is former LSU coach, Joe Brady. However, there is also no indication that Brady is interested in leaving the NFL. Many names are on multiple media “hot boards,” but based on fan response, the top four other than Brady are Dan Mullen, Jeff Lebby, Brian Johnson, and Kliff Kingsbury. There is no public indication whatsoever that Kingsbury wants to return to coaching in the foreseeable future. The other three have solid resumes, especially Mullen with his two SEC head coaching positions. Some Crimson Tide fans are speculating about which of the potential OCs has a system that best suits Nick Saban’s offensive goals. That’s gotten a bit out of hand. Alabama Football has an offensive system defined by Nick Saban and every OC adapts to it. Saban has already said he plans to use more RPO and more pace in the 2023 system. So whoever is the next OC mercenary will bring new perspectives, but not a rebuilt Alabama football offense. Fans can come up with reasons to conclude that Mullen, Lebby and Johnson wouldn’t come to Alabama without weaknesses. To the extent that this is correct, it is also unrealistic. Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian brought luggage to Tuscaloosa. Except at the end with Kiffin, both did a masterful job, shaping Nick Saban’s offense in new directions and also tutoring Crimson Tide quarterbacks. Alabama football continuity At this point in Nick Saban’s career, it looks like he would like to add an OC that would give the Crimson Tide more than a few seasons. And the next Tide OC may think five or six seasons into the future, Nick Saban might decide to walk away, leaving a very attractive head coach open. Logically, all Alabama football fans can conclude that Nick Saban will make the best choice. Emotionally, the thought that the next OC might be Derek Dooley or Greg Romanor some other run-of-the-mill rental, worries many Alabama Crimson Tide fans. A hunch is that a decision will be made soon, like sometime this week.

