Russian tennis star Khachanov defends posts Nagorno-Karabakh | Tennis news





Pro-Armenian sentiment during the Australian Open led to a complaint from Azerbaijani tennis officials.

Karen Khachanov has defended himself after his support at the Australian Open for the disputed Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh led to a strongly worded complaint from Azerbaijani tennis officials. The Russian, who has Armenian roots, wrote a message on the lens of a television camera after his fourth-round win at Melbourne Park that read: Keep believing until the end. Artsach, hold on! In a previous round, the player, who reached the semi-finals on Tuesday, wrote: Artsakh stay strong. The ethnic Armenian area of ​​Nagorno-Karabakh, known to separatists as the Artsakh Republic, broke away from Azerbaijan with Armenian support after a bloody post-Soviet ethnic conflict in the early 1990s. In 2020, Azerbaijan launched a second war in the region, successfully reclaiming part of the Armenia-backed separatist-controlled territory. In a letter posted online, the Azerbaijan tennis federation said it has protested to the organizers of the Australian Open and the International Tennis Federation. It demanded that Khachanov be punished with harsh measures. Writing heartfelt wishes on the camera lens is a kind of tennis tradition, but Khachanov took advantage of this by using it in his dirty schemes, it said. Khachanov said he was not aware of the letter and had not been told to stop his messages after the game until now. I often say I have Armenian roots, he told reporters at Melbourne Park on Tuesday after his quarter-final win. From my father’s side, from my grandfather’s side, even from my mother’s side. I am half Armenian to be honest. I don’t want to go any deeper than that, and I just wanted to show strength and support to my people. That is it. The Australian Open took a stance on political issues during this tournament, banning Russian flags after one was hung next to a pitch where a Ukrainian player was playing. Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon last year after the invasion of Ukraine, but can compete in the Australian Open as individual athletes without a national affiliation. Belarus is being used as a major staging post for Russia’s war in Ukraine, what Moscow calls a special operation.

