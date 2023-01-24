CIAC boys hockey toppers, games to watch for January 24.





A look at some of the top high school boys hockey achievements for Week 6 (1/25):

Reid Anastasio, Simsbury: Scored twice to break open a 6-1 win over East Catholic.

Tye Battipaglia, Notre Dame-West Haven: Scored four goals in one 6-3 win back above Bergen Catholic (NJ). Jimbo Cohrs, Lyman Hall: Scored four times in a 7-3 win over Milford, then scored an empty netter with an assist in a 4-2 win over Branford. Nolan Cole, North Haven: Three assists in a 6-1 win over North Branford. Cam Delvecchio, Friendship: Scored twice in a 7-1 win over Branford. Drew DePodesta, Cheshire: Scored the game-winner in a 6-5 overtime victory over the West Haven co-op. Ian Duggan, Westhill/Stamford: Scored twice and had an assist in a 5-2 victory over St. Joseph. Graf Ely, Darien: Scored the second period winner in a 3-1 win over St. Joseph. Max Festa, Sheehan: Sophomore had a goal and two assists, including setting up Landon Canteles’ equalizer in a 3–3 draw with Guilford. Jackson Hitchcock, Watertown/Pomperaug: Scored twice in a 4-1 win over Newtown/New Fairfield. James Kohm, Fairfield: Scored the equalizing goal en route to a 3-1 victory over New Canaan. Cam McCollum, Eastern Connecticut Eagles: Made 27 saves in a 3-1 win over EO Smith/Tolland. Sean Mercogliano, Housatonic cooperative: Scored three goals and set up four other goals in an 8-5 victory over Mt. Everett (Mass.); teammate Joey Wootton also had a hat-trick and an assist. Sean Millen, Wethersfield: Scored the winning goal late to complete a 2-1 comeback win over Farmington Valley; scored twice, as did brother Jack, in a 5–2 win over East Catholic. Evan Oliver, Newington Cooperative: Scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Staples; had a goal and an assist in a 5–1 win over Southington’s co-op. Devin Oliveri, Wilton: Stopped 38 shots, including the last 21, as the Warriors came back to beat McMahon/Norwalk 4-3, their second straight win after an 0-8 start. Christian Palmieri, Enter: Scored the winning goal as Masuk turned a 2-0 deficit in a 5-2 win over New Milford. Owen Quick, North Haven: The defenseman had a hat-trick and an assist as the Nighthawks built and held onto a lead to beat Cheshire 6-4. Michael Rodriguez, Glastonbury: Assisted the Guardians’ first goal, then scored two goals in the third period in the final 5:40 to win a 3-2 victory back above friendship. Noah Sampson, Woodstock Academy: Had five assists in a 10-0 win over SGWL. Brody Sargolini, Hamden: Stopped 61 of 67 shots in one 6-0 loss to New Canaan. Michael Savo, East Haven Cooperative: Had a hat-trick and two assists in one won 7-1 above Milford. Nik Smagacz, Trumbull: Scored three and assisted on another in a 6-5 win over Branford. Andreas Tata, St. Joseph: Scored three goals and an assist to help break open a 5-1 win over Prout (RI). Spencer Thomas, JBWA: Scored twice in a 4-1 victory over the Shepaug co-op. Luke Watson, Farmington Valley: Scored four goals in a 6-2 win over Hand. Miles Wilson, co-op Shepaug: Made 26 saves in a 2-1 victory over Newtown/New Fairfield in extra time. Games to watch Fairfield Prep at Xavier (Cromwell), Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.: They’ve taken different routes to fairly similar records. Neither has an easy slate from here. Co-op West Haven in Hamden, Wednesday, 8 p.m.: These two venerable programs have struggled; together they have one win (West Havens, over East Havens co-op). Either one of them wins again, or they each get a few points. North Haven in Guilford (DiLungo), Wednesday, 8 p.m.: North Haven have rolled on undefeated and Guilford has a pretty good record, although the only loss, against Wethersfield, was six goals apart, and it also tied Sheehan. Simsbury in Farmington Valley (Avon Old Farms), Wednesday 8pm: Simsbury won a one-goal match between these teams at the big sheet at Simsbury to start the season. Wethersfield at South Windsor (South Windsor Arena), Friday, 8pm: Another opening night rematch, South Windsor’s 4–2 victory put Wethersfield on their way to a 0–3 start. The Eagles are 6-1 since then. South Windsor were 8-4 going into Tuesday. Notre Dame-West Haven at Darien (Darien Ice), Saturday, 4:20 p.m.: No. 1 in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll visits No. 2. The defending champion visits last year’s number two. (The rematch to the rematch is February 22 in West Haven.) Xavier at Simsbury (ISCC), Saturday, 6:40pm: For several weeks in a row, the poll has shown a drop from the top five to sixth. The Falcons and Trojans are two of the teams in that next tier of teams that scrap for poll position and playoff points (where they’re actually top-five teams). West Haven Cooperative in North Haven, Northford, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: This game benefits the family of Alan Tancreti Jr., a longtime North Haven assistant coach and North Haven Middle School teacher turned police officer, who passed away in October. Ridgefield in Greenwich (Hamill), Monday, 4.30pm: They’ve both had places in the back of the poll this season, both had ups and downs. Ridgefield won 3–0 at home when they met on 14 January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctinsider.com/gametimect/boys-hockey/article/ct-ciac-top-performers-games-watch-17736813.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos