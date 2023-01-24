Kansas Jayhawks Player Ratings for racquet sports theme

The Australian Open is on, so we’re about to experience several months of Grand Slam tennis action. Sounds good to me because I like tennis. Side note on racquet sports: you know what’s all the rage right now? pickle ball. Because of these two things, we judge the performance of the players based on racquet sports, and if you are a traditionalist like me, you will like this one. If you’re a pickleball aficionado, look away. These are the highly “scientific” criteria we use to evaluate the players:

5 Stars: Out of this world performance. This is a hard rating to achieve and is reserved only for the most impressive or impressionable performances.

4.5 stars: Very strong performance, full of stats, provided undeniable intangible assets.

4 stars: A strong performance that just falls short of the above standards.

3 Stars: Average performance. It can also be a very strong play in one aspect but a very bad play in another, such as 15 points but losing the ball seven times. It could also be that the player played, did his job, but didn’t do much spectacular.

2 stars: below average performance, or we just have higher expectations for the player on this particular night.

1 Star: Rare, but if a player stinks in every way.

Memorial No Star: Named after a former KU walk-on or obscure player and awarded to the player(s) who did not have enough playing time to contribute or whose performance is not worthy of rating for any other reason.

5 Stars: Tennis

The undisputed king of racket sports. There was never any doubt. I have quite an affinity for watching the big tennis tournaments on TV, and when the game is on, it’s some of the best sports TV you can watch.

No one was as good as a top-level tennis match.

4.5 Stars: Racquetball

I took racquetball at KU for my PE elective and placed 3rd in the end of semester tournament. There should be more access to racquetball courts. Public courts must be something. We have tennis courts everywhere, why not racquetball? Reserve a court for $5/hour? Sold.

No one was that good either.

4 Stars: Table tennis/ping pong

One of the best basement games to play while drinking and I’m not even talking about beer pong I’m talking about the real thing. The downside: That guy who owns the ping pong table will own you if you play against him. That is an undisputed fact.

Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick were everything Kansas had in this one. They combined for 47 of KU’s 69 points and made all five of the Jayhawks’ three-pointers. The rest of the team was zero for seven. This team is not deep is what I’m saying.

3 Stars: Badminton

The perfect game to set up at a picnic or on the 4th of July. It is really portable and easy to set up. The downside is that the birdies sometimes get garbled and don’t float properly.

Dajuan Harris is clearly raised. His head is not good. Four assists and four unusual ball moves tell you he’s not at full speed. He may not have suffered a concussion, but the effects of landing on his head in Manhattan are still manifesting. I’m glad he has five days to make amends.

Kevin McCullar can stop taking corner threes at any time. A double-double of 14 and 12 is usually enough for a four-star, but the momentum dies every time this guy throws one out of three now. The low light was two in a row, putting KU inside the nine and with each team throwing the ball unluckily into the crowd and each other’s hands for a good run after that, who knows where that momentum would have taken KU. I know I’m over-analyzing this, but when was the last time Kevin made a three-pointer from the corner? Seems like at least five games.

Kansas doesn’t get much from the bank if Joseph Yesufu, Bobby Pettiford, Ernest Ed and MJ Rice combined for two points and six rebounds.

2 stars: Pickleball

It’s not that I hate pickleball, it’s that it gets in the way of my tennis. All these people who are too lazy to run around and play tennis (yes, I’m probably mischaracterizing giant groups of people) are now stealing tennis courts all over the country, painting their little “I don’t have to run, but I’m still working out! ” lines on a tennis court and then play for hours (you can because you never have to run) while the rest of us looking for a workout have to sit there and listen to that annoying sound their ball and paddle make. not bitter, not at all.

This was K. J. Adamsworst game in a long time. Couldn’t make the easy one in this match and wasn’t even used in the late stages of the game when KU tried to come back. Finished with four points. I’m sorry I had to compare you to pickleball, KJ.

1 Star: Pumpkin

I assume since Frasier and Niles Crane are the only people I’ve ever heard of playing it, squash is a rich man’s game and therefore at the bottom of this list.

Nobody was a star.