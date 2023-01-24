No. 12 Cal organizes ITA kick-off weekend







Catharyn Hayne / KLC Photos Katja Wiersholm and the Bears welcome three talented teams to Berkeley for the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

BERKELEY With a berth for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on the line, the 12th ranked California women’s tennis team will host the ITA Kickoff Weekend Friday and Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Princeton, No. 25 Georgia Tech and San Diego are vying with the Golden Bears for one of 15 spots up for grabs for the national indoor tournament, which will take place Feb. 10-13 at the University of Washington in Seattle. UW has already earned a 16th place national indoor competition host. On Friday, Cal (1-0) will play Princeton (3-0) at 11 AM, while Georgia Tech (1-0) and USD (0-1) will face each other at 2 PM. Friday’s winning teams play Saturday at 1 p.m. for the right to advance to Seattle, while the other two teams play a consolation game at 10 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free for regular season tennis at Hellman. Live streams and scores for the six Hellman courses are available by clicking here. Fans can also follow updates from all four games at Hellman on Twitter at @CalWomensTennis. 2022 ITA Kickoff Weekend: Bears Sweep Away to National Indoors Cal defeated BYU 4-0 and then Vanderbilt 4-0 in the 2022 ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Haley Giavara took the win over the Cougars with a 6-4, 6-4 result over Leah Heimuli, while Giavara and Valentina Ivanov took the double with a 6-2 victory over Heimuli and Helen Jiao. To Vandy, Cal’s duo of Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm defeated Marcella Cruz and Yufei Long (Vanderbilt), 6-4, to secure the double, and Julia Rosenquist defeated 119th seed Holly Staff, 7-6(3), 6-2, to clinch Cal’s national indoors berth lay. Bears beat Gauchos in opener Cal defeated UC Santa Barbara 6-1 in the opening game of 2023 on January 21 at Berkeley. Hannah Villers Moeller took the win with a Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe, 6-0, 6-1, on the track-four singles. Haley Giavara and Erin Richardson clinched the double as they defeated Gonzalez-Ballbe and Camille Kiss 6-3 on court two. Poll position Cal was ranked No. 12 in the January 18 ITA poll. In the most recent individual ITA polls, Jessica Alsola (currently with a record of 11-3) ranked 16th in singles, Hannah Villers Moeller (11-4) in 93rd place, the duo of Alsola and Katja Wiersholm (12-5) was ranked No. 15 in doubles and Alsola and senior combination Valentina Ivanov (3-1) finished 51st. Explore the bears Haley Giavara ended fall 2022 in France, where the Cal senior and Team USA won the Master’U BNP Paribas Championship, with Cal head coach Amanda Augustus back on the American staff

ended fall 2022 in France, where the Cal senior and Team USA won the Master’U BNP Paribas Championship, with Cal head coach back on the American staff sophomore Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm were outstanding in the fall, as the duo won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and reached the consolation doubles final at the ITA National Fall Championships

and were outstanding in the fall, as the duo won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and reached the consolation doubles final at the ITA National Fall Championships Alsola, Wiersholm and Junior Hannah Villers Moeller reached the singles quarterfinals at ITA regionals

reached the singles quarterfinals at ITA regionals Also last fall, Alsola won the consolation singles title at the ITA All-American Championships, beating USD’s Solymar Colling in the final 6-2, 6-3

Former two-time NCAA doubles champion Amanda Augustus the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year (including in 2021-22) is in her 16th year as head coach at her alma mater

the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year (including in 2021-22) is in her 16th year as head coach at her alma mater Co-head coach Zak Warren the 2022 ITA Northwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year, who has won a total of four regional awards, is in his ninth year on the staff Looking for the tigers Princeton beat Richmond 7-0, Villanova 7-0 and Penn State 6-1 to open the season

Daria Frayman is ranked fourth in the ITA singles poll

Frayman, who won the singles title at last fall’s ITA Northeast Super Regional Championships, was the singles runner-up in the subsequent ITA National Fall Championships

Freeman and Grace Joyce are ranked 26th in doubles

Jamea Jackson is in her first season as head coach of Princeton Scouting of the yellow jackets Georgia Tech beat Georgia State 7–0 at home in the January 20 opening game

Four Yellow Jacks are ranked in singles: No. 10 Carol Lee, No. 104 Alejandra Cruz, No. 109 Mahak Jain and No. 111 Kylie Bilchev

Lee reached the singles semifinals at the ITA National Fall Championships, falling to North Carolina star and eventual champion Fiona Crawley

In doubles, Georgia Tech’s Lee and Kate Sharabura is tied for 53rd with USD’s Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith

Rodney Harmon is in his 11th year as Georgia Tech head coach Exploring the Toreros USD lost a close game to 14th ranked USC 4-3 in the January 21 home opener

In singles, Solymar Colling who lost the ITA National Fall Championships consolation final to Cal’s Jessica Alsola ranks 29th and Kailey Evans ranks 41st

ranks 29th and Kailey Evans ranks 41st The duo of Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith are tied for 53rd in doubles with Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura

Nadia Abdala is in her debut season as head coach of USD The next time Cal will host No. 16 ranked UCLA in a non-conference game on Feb. 4 and then host No. 10 Pepperdine on Feb. 5. The final game was rescheduled for January 22 at Berkeley. Stay informed Follow them on Twitter for more bear coverage (@CalWomensTennis), Instagram (@CalWomensTennis) and Facebook (@CalWomensTennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2023/1/24/womens-tennis-no-12-cal-hosts-ita-kickoff-weekend.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos