How Deion Sanders supported Ed Reed in Bethune-Cookman’s exit





As Ed Reed met with Bethune-Cookman football players and parents on Saturday to explain why he wouldn’t be the Wildcats’ football coach, a voice interrupted the meeting fueled on Reed’s Instagram post. The voice belonged to Deion Sanders, a former Baltimore Ravens teammate and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer. “I love you. You know that, don’t you?” Sanders said. Sanders entered the meeting to offer his support for Reed, who had agreed in principle on December 27 to become the Wildcats’ coach. After arriving on campus, Reed discovered that his office had not been cleaned and there was trash in office buildings. He shared his displeasure on social media last week, and although he later apologized for publicly voicing his complaints, the matter quickly unraveled. On Saturday, the school announced that it had resumed the search for a new football coach. “I know your heart and I know everything that’s in your mind,” Sanders told Reed. “I know you love a book. I know how you feel about those kids and I know you don’t want to let those kids down. So I’m praying for you now, man, because this is going to be the hardest thing you’ll ever do in “You’ve had to do your life. Sometimes you have to run away, my brother. I know it’s hard and you don’t want to hear it, but sometimes in life you have to run away.” Reed told Sanders, “You already know, big brother. I appreciate that.’ Just three years earlier, Sanders had made a similar career move and became a football coach at Jackson State. He and Reed had talked when Reed considered becoming a coach at Bethune-Cookman, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference like JSU. “We know the structure, we know the sequence and we know how it would turn out,” Sanders said. “And you went in fighting. I know what you feel and I know what you’re going through. You must understand, Ed, God has a time and a place for you, my brother.’ Reed said he arranged the meeting with players and parents on Saturday after saying Bethune-Cookman sent athletic director Reggie Theus an email saying Reed had taken his name out of consideration. “I’m not retracting my name like they said,” Reed said at the meeting. “They don’t want me here. They don’t want me here because I’m telling the truth. They’ve never had so many people here during recruiting time.’ JSU RIDES AGAINST BETHUNE-COOKMANWhy Jackson State football scores with an A for victory over Bethune-Cookman ED REED WANTS TO COACHCommenting on Eddie George’s hiring, Deion Sanders says Ray Lewis and Ed Reed also want to coach SHEDEUR SANDERS FOLLOWS DAD TO COLORADOJackson State football star QB Shedeur Sanders follows Deion Sanders to Colorado “Please, hey… you know what God wants from you, man,” Sanders said. “Don’t be provoked, my brother.” “That was Prime, everyone,” Reed said. With that, Reed waved goodbye to everyone and left the meeting.

