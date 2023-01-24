Siblings Drew, Elena Duva play key roles for Norcross tennis teams | Sport

Siblings Drew Duva and Elena Duva have been playing tennis for over a decade, and this will be the last season they will both play for Norcross High School, as Drew will graduate in the spring.
Both Duvas are tournament players and both are expected to lead their respective Blue Devils teams in No. 1 singles. And both have similar goals for the 2023 campaign.
For me, I want to play the best I can and win as many games as I can and contribute to the team, said Drew, who played No. 1 singles for the Norcross Boys Region 7-AAAAAAA runner-up and state team quarterfinalist team past spring. As a team, our goals were to win region and state.
My goal is to stay in first place and keep my undefeated record, but we’ll see how that goes, said Elena, a junior, who has yet to beat in two years of varsity play. For the team, I hope we can win region this year, because we have been second in the last two years. We have a freshman, Myra Wu, who is also a tournament player and I think we can do that because of her.
Norcross will have a new coach this spring as Katherine Yost moved from her previous position as cross country and track coach. Yost said she is happy to have both Duvas in the program for the leadership they will provide.
They are very competitive and very humble, said Yost, who was a standout cross-country competitor during her Norcross High days. And they are incredibly gifted at tennis. Drew is a senior, and we have a huge senior class on the boys team. Elena will certainly be a captain figure to the girls, someone they can look up to.
The Duvas seem more than ready to embrace leadership roles.
I had a good friend who was a senior last year and she was a really good role model, so I want to be like her, Elena said. I want to encourage all the girls on the team as a few are coming from the JV so I want to encourage them to keep practicing and stay positive. I would also like to create a fun environment, because tennis can be stressful.
I just want to go out there and show them how to compete and hopefully win, Drew said. I want to keep the trust high.
Elena, who started playing at the age of 5, hopes to continue playing at the next level.
I would like to play college tennis, she said. I’ve talked to a few coaches, but it will probably become more during my senior year. I’ve heard from a few schools and talked to a few coaches, so there’s interest.
Once high school season is over, Drew heads off in a different direction, hoping to attract a school substitute. He’s covered kicks and kicks for the Blue Devils football team for the past two seasons and has a good chance of moving on, his high school coach said.
He will have a chance to start in college, said Keith Maloof, who has been coaching at Norcross for 24 years. Things settle down and we don’t know where he will end up, but he will have a chance to go to college.
There’s definitely interest, Drew said, citing Center, Berry and Presbyterian as possible suitors. I will try.
Maloof said he especially appreciated Drew’s attitude, adding that the kicker was able to erase all failed attempts from his memory. Drew agreed that such an attitude is also helpful in tennis.
A kicker is like a pitcher, sometimes they have to have a short memory and carry things over to the next kick, Maloof said.
You’re not going to win every point, Drew said. You’re going to lose points, so you just have to move on to the next point. It works for both sports. Usually I can forget what happened and look at what happens next.
The Duvas took over the game from their parents, Ingrid and Brian Duva, and Brian Duva will serve as community coach for the boys’ team this spring. The siblings expressed great appreciation for each other’s playing.
She’s a really good player, Drew said. She has a good serve and forehand and a good all round game.
We grew up playing, Elena said. It was definitely hard growing up and playing him because he was always a little bit better than me. We were competitive, but it was nice to have someone who played tennis who I could look up to and who was good enough to play with.
