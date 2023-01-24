No more clogs? School lunch goes from farm to fork for some

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) While a suburban high school’s sophisticated chef was previewing his latest recipes, junior Anahi Nava Flores critiqued a baguette sandwich with Tuscan salami, organic Monterey Jack, arugula, and a homemade basil spread: This pesto aioli is good!

Classmate Kentaro Turner devoured a deli-style pastrami melt on sourdough and continued with free-range chicken braised in chipotle broth with Spanish-style rice. Everything is delicious!

These are not words typically spoken in school cafeterias.

The food served at the school system outside of San Francisco, Mount Diablo Unified, reflects a trend away from mass-produced, reheated meals. The lunch menus are filled with California-grown fruits and vegetables, grass-fed meats, and recipes that defy the stereotype of inedible school food.

Among American schoolchildren, these students belong to the fortunate minority. Making fresh meals requires significant investment and, in many areas, an overhaul of the way school kitchens have functioned for decades. Inflation and supply chain disruptions have only made life more difficult for school nutrition directors, widening the gap in access to affordable, high-quality food.

What’s more, federal money to increase lunch budgets has fallen. The government last year ended a pandemic-era program that gave everyone free school meals. A few states, such as California, have paid to keep meals free for all students, but most states went back to charging for meals, except for the most needy children.

Funding increases from the California state government allow Mount Diablo to source fresher local ingredients and hire the chef, Josh Gjersand, a veteran of Michelin-starred restaurants. Local farms, bakers, dairies and fishermen now supply most of the ingredients to the district, which serves 30,000 students from wealthy and low-income communities east of San Francisco.

On a recent morning in January, student taste testers sampled Gjersand’s latest creations. His daily specials range from barbecue spare ribs to fresh red snapper on a whole wheat brioche bun.

I like the idea of ​​serving students better food, said Gjersand, who retired from restaurants during the pandemic, when serving a wagyu beef-and-caviar crowd lost its luster. School cafeterias should feel like restaurants and not fast food chains.

School systems elsewhere can only dream of such an offering.

Financially, we are dying right now, said Patti Bilbrey, nutrition director for Arizonas Scottsdale United School District. It costs students $2.85 per lunch, but that’s no longer close to covering the district’s costs.

A staff shortage makes it impossible to cook more food from scratch, she said. The school relies on mass-produced food being delivered and then reheated. The pizza: it’s ready; you just bake it. The spicy chicken sandwich: You heat it up and put it on a bun. The corndogs: You just have to wrap it up, she said.

Some students give the food positive reviews. I eat spicy chicken every day. That’s my favorite, said Hunter Kimble, a sixth-grader at Tonalea Middle School, where nearly 80% of students still qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

Eighth grader Araceli Canales is more critical. The school serves an orange chicken that she says makes her cringe. The flesh is like a different color, she said. On a recent lunch, Araceli picked a chicken Caesar salad and noticed that the croutons were bland and hard. The chicken tastes good, but I want them to cook it longer and add more spices. When the bell rang, she tossed most of her salad in the trash.

Not many schools can afford gastronomic offerings like Mount Diablos, which also takes advantage of California’s year-round growing season. But school menus have improved in several places over the past decade, with fresher ingredients and more ethnic dishes, said Diane Pratt-Heavner, spokesperson for the School Nutrition Association.

However, the pandemic created new obstacles.

At a national research among 1,230 school fooddirectors, nearly all said the rising cost of food and supplies was their biggest challenge this year. More than 90% said they were experiencing shortages in supply chains and staff.

The nutrition association’s research also found that student lunch debts have skyrocketed at schools that are charging meals again. The association is urging Congress to resume free breakfast and lunch nationwide.

This is the worst and fastest accumulation of debt I’ve seen in my 12 years in school nutrition, said Angela Richey, director of nutrition for the Roseville and St Anthony-New Brighton school districts in Minnesota, which serve about 9,400 students. They don’t turn down a hungry child, but this year’s school meal debt is over $90,000, growing at a rate of over $1,000 a day.

Making food from scratch is not only healthier, it’s also cheaper, many school nutrition directors say.

But that is only possible if schools have kitchens. In the 1980s, a national shift away from school kitchens began, ushering in an era of mass-produced, processed school food. Ready meals delivered by food service companies allowed schools to do away with full-time staff in cafeterias and kitchens.

If you don’t have a kitchen to chop things up, there’s not much you can do with fresh veggies, said Nina Ichikawa, executive director of the Berkeley Food Institute, part of a team evaluating a grant for a farm-to-school incubator in California . She describes the investments in California as undoing the damage of the past.

By 2021, California has pledged to spend $650 million annually to supplement federal meal allowances for food, staff, new equipment and other upgrades. In addition, hundreds of millions of dollars are available for kitchen infrastructure and for schools to cook from scratch and buy from California farmers.

In California’s rural Modoc Unified School District near the Oregon border, lunch menus reflect what the state is trying to change: a rotation of hot dogs, chicken nuggets, pizza, burgers. There are vegetables, as required by federal guidelines, but mostly not fresh. I try to eat canned vegetables no more than twice a week, says Jessica Boal, director of nutrition for the 840-student district.

The district’s five schools don’t have functional kitchens, so her staff spends half the day unpacking deliveries of processed, ready-to-eat food. But Boal is excited about the change on the horizon. The district recently applied for government grants to install new kitchens in each school and bring in more produce.

At Mount Diablo High School, there are still hot dogs and hamburgers, but the meat is grass-fed.

I haven’t had a chicken nugget served here in two years. And the kids don’t miss it, said Dominic Machi, who has been reimagining meals for the district since becoming nutrition director five years ago.

Students at the school, 96% of whom belong to a racial or ethnic minority group, say the focus on quality food sends a message of respect.

The school is located in a neighborhood of fast food malls. But inside the walls, this food makes me feel more important. It makes you feel good not to eat garbage, said 16-year-old Kahlanii Cravanas.

Anahi Nava Flores, 17, said the meals instill a sense of self-worth. When you go to a high-end restaurant, you go home with a good feeling about life. That’s what this power supply does. ___

This story has been corrected to reflect the use of a student’s pronoun.

___

Cheyanne Mumphrey contributed reporting from Scottsdale, Arizona.

___

The Associated Press education team is supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.