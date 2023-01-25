NC Sports Hall of Fame to Introduce Thompson





RALEIGH, NC Rosie Thompson, the only East Carolina women’s basketball player to see her number retired and the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder who went on to coach the team and later work administratively in the athletic department, is one of 15 individuals who will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. Rosie Thompson, the only East Carolina women’s basketball player to see her number retired and the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder who went on to coach the team and later work administratively in the athletic department, is one of 15 individuals who will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. This esteemed group will be anchored at the 59th Annual Induction Celebration on the evening of Friday, April 21 at the Raleigh Convention Center, starting at 7 p.m. A press conference will be held earlier that day at the convention center at 2 p.m. Other honorees this year, listed alphabetically, include Rick Barnes, Jason Brown, Jeff Davis, Donald Evans, Tom Fazio, Ellen Griffin, Tom Higgins, Clarkston Hines, Bob “Stonewall” Jackson, Trudi Lacey, Ronald Rogers, John Sadri, Jerry Stackhouse , Curtis Strange and Thompson. Their planned induction will bring the total number of inductees to 400. Thompson was inducted into the ECU Hall of Fame in 1990 for her achievements on the hardwood, where she topped the Pirates’ all-time list in points (2,352), points per game (20.8), rebounds (1,183), and rebounds per game (10.8). ), while averaging a double-double for her 1976–80 career. On February 9, 1980, during her senior year, East Carolina hosted “Rosie Thompson Night” for a game against George Mason, where Thompson’s number 10 jersey was officially retired. Letters of recommendation were read at the event by NC Governor Jim Hunt and US Senators Jesse Helms and Robert Morgan. A four-time All-NCAIAW honoree and one-time NCAIAW Player of the Year, Thompson would join the ECU staff as an assistant in 1987 before being named the team’s head coach in 1992. She would serve as women’s basketball head coach from 1992 until the spring of 1995, when she resigned to become ECU’s senior female administrator (SWA). Thompson retired in late 2014 after nearly 40 years at the university. Thompson joins fellow pirates Ronnie Barnes (ECU Hall of Fame), Charlie Adams (ECU Hall of Fame), Carlester Crumpler (ECU Hall of Fame, current employee), Paul Gay (ECU Hall of Fame), Bobby Hodges (ECU Hall of Fame), Terry Holland (former ECU athletics director), Leora “Sam” Jones (ECU Hall of Fame), Dr. Jerry McGee (ECU Distinguished Alumnus), Jerry McGee (Former ECU Head Coach), Earl Smith (ECU Hall of Fame), Clarence Stasavich (ECU Hall of Fame), Jerry Tolley (ECU Hall of Fame), Henry Trevathan (ECU Alumnus, former ECU assistant coach), Caulton Tudor (ECU alumnus), George Whitfield (ECU alumnus, former ECU assistant coach), and Kay Yow (late alumna) as members of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Banquet ticket information is available by visiting https://www.ncshof.org/ or by calling (919) 845-3455.

