“He had to wait, but…”: Sarfaraz Khan on Suryakumar Yadav making it big for Indian cricket team
Sarfaraz Khan was rejected for a place in India’s squad for the first 2 Tests vs Australia©Twitter
When Sarfaraz Khan was not named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against Australia, there was a huge uproar on social media. Even cricket greats like Sunil Gavaskar criticized the Chetan Sharma-led All India Selection Committee for ignoring batsman Sarfaraz, who is going through a purple blot in the domestic circuit. “He doesn’t stay off the pitch when he scores hundreds, he’s back on the pitch. All of that tells you that the guy is fit for cricket. If you’re looking for just slim and slender guys then you might as well go to a fashion show and pick a few models and then give them a bat and ball in their hand and then get them involved.You have cricketers of all shapes and sizes.Don’t judge by the size, but by the runs and the wickets Gavaskar had told India Today.
Indian fans on social media reacted quite angrily to the selection of Suryakumar Yadav, who has done well for India in the limited overs formats, in the Tests against Australia over Sarfaraz, who has conceded tons of runs in first-class cricket.
However, Sarfaraz sees Suryakumar as an inspirational figure. The two have been playing together for their state team Mumbai for a long time.
“Surya is a very good friend of mine. When we are on the same team, we spend a lot of time together. I learn a lot from him. Yes, he had to wait, but now he uses his experience very well.” said Sarfaraz Khan in a interview with senior journalist Vimal Kumar.
On his preparation and his outlook on the game, Sarfaraz said: “I just focus on hard work. I believe in as much hard work as possible. Whatever I’m following I look forward to continuing that bat, I wanted to reiterate what I’ve done in recent years. I’m a person who is attached to the ground. I practice a lot, and that’s why my form continues.”
