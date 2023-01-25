Pro Football Writers of America Name Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to Their All-Rookie Team, Wilson Offensive Rookie of the Year





It’s not hard to argue that Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were among the best rookies in the NFL this season. Still, it’s good to have evidence for the claim.

On Tuesday, the former Buckeyes were the two receivers named to the NFLAll-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America, with Wilson earning the PFWA 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Jets Gardner PFWA Rookie and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jets Wilson Offensive Rookie of the Year; Named 2022 All-Rookie Team https://t.co/GoiL8MDcsW Professional Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 24, 2023 Wilson becomes the first New York Jet to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the PFWA after a year in which he made 12 starts in 17 games and collected 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (both Jets rookie records) and four touchdowns. He was the first Jets rookie to lead all first-year NFL players in receptions and yards since Wesley Walker in 1977. Wilson won the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award four times this season for his performances against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, the New England Patriots in Week 8, the Chicago Bears in Week 12 and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. Olave’s rookie campaign with the New Orleans Saints was also impressive. He led his team with 72 receptions and 1,042 receiving yards, which were second in the league (behind Wilson) for rookies in both categories, and added four touchdowns. Olave’s receiving yards were the third-best for a Saints rookie, behind Marques Colston’s 1,038 receiving yards in 2006 and Michael Thomas’s 1,137 in 2016. While Olave didn’t win any of the NFL’s Rookie of the Week awards this season, he was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Month for September after a hot start for the Saints in which he racked up 17 passes for 268 yards in his first three appearances. Collectively, Wilson and Olave became the first pair of rookies from the same college to reach the top 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. They accomplished that feat in the final game of the regular season via a five-catch, 60-yard effort by Olave against the Bears in Week 18. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are the first pair of rookies from the same college to receive the top 1,000 in the same NFL season. https://t.co/HEoqIkgjFh pic.twitter.com/vYl8dlHDSk Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 9, 2023 The former Ohio State receivers are also finalists for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award, along with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Detroit Lions defense end Aiden Hutchinson and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and cornerback Tariq Woolen. to votefor each of the six named players through February 3, with the winner announced during Super Bowl week.

