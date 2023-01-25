Azerbaijan calls for penalty kicks after report tennis player Nagorno-Karabakh at Australian Open

Germany has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and let other countries, such as Poland, do so, the German magazine Spiegel reported on Jan. 24.

Two US officials told Reuters on Jan. 24 that, in a U-turn, the United States also appears to be dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and that an announcement could come this week. There was no immediate response from the Pentagon.

Germany had initially shown reluctance both to supply such tanks to Kiev itself and to allow third countries that have Leopard tanks to send them to Ukraine.

Germany was under intense pressure from Ukraine and several NATO allies to allow the export of the leopards.

Other allies, for example in Scandinavia, plan to join Germany in delivering their Leopard tanks to Kiev, Spiegel reported. According to the magazine, more tanks could be restored in the longer term to make them ready for use.

Ukraine had in recent months demanded main battle tanks to fight the Russian forces that have invaded the country.

The reports came as a number of senior Ukrainian officials resigned or fired on January 24 when President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to root out corruption from his government amid a high-profile corruption scandal that threatens to erode hitherto staunch Western support for the Kiev leadership.

Also on January 24, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA), told the European Parliament that an inspection of Ukrainian nuclear plants found no military equipment, as claimed by Russia.

“The result of those inspections was negative,” he told Reuters to EU lawmakers.

Grossis’ comments came a day after Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused Ukraine of storing Western-supplied weapons in nuclear facilities across the country. Grossi said this was the second time the UN nuclear agency was able to debunk “allegations of illegal and very dangerous things going on in these facilities”.

WATCH: Drone footage released by the Ukrainian military shows troops making their way through a frozen landscape before coming under fire. Current Time reporter Andriy Kuzakov visited the Ukrainian trenches at the site and came under fire along the way.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on January 24 that he was confident the alliance will quickly find a solution for the supply of main battle tanks to Ukraine.

“At this crucial moment in the war, we need to provide Ukraine with heavier and more advanced systems, and we need to do it faster,” Stoltenberg told reporters, after talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

On January 23, the German defense group Rheinmetall said it could deliver 139 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine in the coming months if needed.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said German tank deliveries to Ukraine would “bring nothing good to the future relationship” between Berlin and Moscow. “They will leave a lasting impression,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 24.

Early on January 24, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced on January 24 that he submitted his resignation to Zelensky.

“I thank the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute,” Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram posts, adding: “Thank you to the armed forces for rescuing and defending our country.”

Shortly after Tymoshenko’s announcement, Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment, also resignedciting “media allegations” of corruption.

A statement on the Defense Ministry website said Shapovalov’s resignation was “a dignified act” that would help maintain confidence in the ministry.

Also on January 24, Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko was fired in what the Prosecutor’s Office said was a shake-up of senior officials.

A pronunciation the announcement of his resignation gave no reason for the decision, saying it had been “according to his own wish”.

Two deputy ministers – Vyacheslav Nehoda and Ivan Lukerya – also resigned from Ukraine’s Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on January 24.

Nehoda and Lukerya both confirmed the moves on their Facebook pages.

The departure of the three officials came after Zelenskiy announced in his late-night speech on January 23 that he would be making staff changes at senior and lower levels following the most high-profile corruption scandal to engulf Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

The corruption scandal erupted on January 22, when the Defense Ministry was accused by an investigative newspaper of overpaying suppliers for the troops’ food. The supplier has said it was a technical error and no extra money was given. The ministry said the allegations were baseless.

On the same day, Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister Vasyl Lozynskiy was detained on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 bribe for generator imports in September, an allegation he denies.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelesnkiy, said the firing of officials was “just the beginning”.

“Society is paying a price for the war. Many people have lost their incomes, careers and homes, but they continue to help the state and the military,” he said, adding that some officials “believe in some way that they are outside this war. that they can benefit from the war, including for their personal ends.”

On the battlefield, the General Staff of Ukraine said in its January 24 report that the Russian attacks repelled in 11 locations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with enemy fire mainly concentrated in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, where fighting has been fierce for months.

The head of the regional military administration of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said three people were killed and three were wounded by Russian shelling.

“On January 23, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: in Novopokrovskiy, Paraskoviyivka and Chasovoy Yar,” said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces also continued to shell Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Lyman, the general staff said.

Despite heavy casualties on both sides and relentless Russian bombardments, the front lines have been largely unchanged for two months.

On the diplomatic front, Zelensky met on January 24 with a visit to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and discussed the possibility of Finland sending advanced Leopard 2 battle tanks to his country, dpa said.

Zelensky said the two discussed “creating a separate platform to reinforce Ukraine with armored vehicles, including tanks”.

During his trip, Niinisto visited the sites of Russian attacks on civilians in the suburbs of Borodyanka and Bucha and said that “the Russian atrocities” committed there “should not go unpunished”.

Zelenskiy said later in the day on Twitter he had told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Russian athletes should have “no place” in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He also said he thanked Macron for the groundbreaking decision to supply light tanks to his country.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP