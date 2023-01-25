South Carolina football takes 4-star TE Michael Smith over Alabama





COLUMBIA South Carolina football on Tuesday added another member to its 2024 recruiting class, receiving a pledge from four-star tight end Michael Smith. Born in Savannah, Georgia, Smith chose the Gamecocks over a top eight that included Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas. He is the No. 6 tight end in the Class of 2024 and the No. 134 prospect nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings. At six feet tall, 225 pounds, he is South Carolina’s third entry for the Class of 2024 and second in the past week. He joins No. 1 offensive tackle Kam Pringle, who announced Sunday, and four-star quarterback Dante Reno. While it is still early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Gamecocks class is currently ranked No. 19 in the country. SPENCER RATTLER:Pros and cons of Spencer Rattler dropping out of NFL draft and returning to South Carolina football GAMECOCKS RECRUITMENT:Why South Carolina Football’s 2023 recruiting class is a big win for coach Shane Beamer TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER:South Carolina Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Squad Changes for 2023 Season Another top target for 2024, Wendell Gregory, will also commit on Friday. Gregory, a four-star linebacker from Marietta, Georgia, will pick from a top three from South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee. The Gamecocks suffered heavy off-season losses on the tight end. Both 2022 starters entered the transfer portal, with Jaheim Bell heading to Florida State and Oklahoma transfer Austin Stogner returning to the Sooners. Nate Adkins, the only other tight end to play significant snaps, is ineligible. The team grabbed two tight ends in the 2023 recruiting class, signing three-star Connor Cox and flipping three-star Miami commitment Reid Mikeska. It also removed former Arkansas standout Trey Knox and Florida’s Nick Elksnis from the transfer portal. The 2023 recruiting class is coach Shane Beamer’s second since taking over the program in 2021. His recruiting class of 2022 was ranked #24 in the country and 10th in the SEC according to the 247Sports Composite. This year’s class is ranked No. 16, the program’s highest ranking since it had the No. 16 class in 2012. South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC) finished the regular season with back-to-back upsets over top-10 teams. The Gamecocks dominated then-No. 5 Tennessee and knocked off then-No. 8 Clemson in the rivalry game for the first time since 2013. They finished the year with a 45-38 loss in the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame.

