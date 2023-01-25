Sports
All the 5 star 2024 outlook Buckeyes has offered
Ohio State’s football program has historically been a monster in recruiting. Not only do in-state kids want to don some scarlet and gray, but over the past several decades, the Buckeye program has increasingly become a national player in recruiting. In fact, it has become the norm for OSU to finish in the top 10 recruiting classes in the country according to the national recruiting services.
To do that, Ohio State has landed a number of five-star contenders over the years, and it doesn’t shy away from mining the best talent it can find from sea to shining sea in this great land of ours.
While changes to the name, image, and likeness rules have apparently brought some headwinds to the most recent efforts to bring in the best of the best, rest assured that the Buckeyes have no intention of slowing down.
On that note, here are all the five-star prospects for 2024 that Ohio State has bid on according to the 247Sports Composite. What remains to be seen is how many of them will land the Buckeyes. You can bet we’ll stay on top of it, so stay tuned.
Jeremiah Smith
- No. 1 WR, No. 2 overall
- Hollywood, Florida
- 6 feet, 3 inches, 185 pounds
*Already verbally pledged to Ohio State
Mike Matthews
- No. 1 Athlete, No. 3 overall
- Lilburn, Georgia
- 6 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds
K. J. Bolden
- No. 1 S, No. 4 overall
- Buford, Georgia
- 6 feet, 1 inch, 185 pounds
Colin Simmons
- No. 1 edge, No. 5 overall
- Duncanville, Texas
- 6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds
Micah Hudson
- No. 2 WR, No. 6 overall
- Temple, Texas
- 6 feet, 186 pounds
Eric Houston
- No. 1 DL, No. 8 overall
- Buford, Georgia
- 6 feet, 3 inches, 255 pounds
David Stone
- No. 2 DL, No. 9 overall
- Bradenton, Florida
- 6 feet, 4 inches, 270 pounds
Jerry Gibson
- No. 1 RB, No. 10 overall
- Bradenton, Florida
- 5 feet, 10 inches, 200 pounds
Joshisa Trader
- No. 2 athlete, No. 11 overall
- Hollywood, Florida
- 6 feet, 2 inches, 170 pounds
Sammy Brown
- No. 1 LB, No. 12 overall
- Jefferson, Georgia
- 6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds
Ellis Robinson IV
- No. 1 CB, No. 13 in general
- Bradenton, Florida
- 6 feet, 175 pounds
Julian Sayin
- No. 2 QB, No. 15 overall
- Carlsbad, California
- 6 feet, 1 inch, 195 pounds
* Verbally promised Alabama
Elijah Haast
- No. 3 Edge, No. 16 overall
- Tuscon, Arizona
- 6 feet, 6 inches, 235 pounds
Williams Nwaneri
- No. 3 Edge, No. 17 overall
- Read Top, Missouri
- 6 feet, 5 inches, 245 pounds
Justin Scott
- No. 4 Edge, No. 18 overall
- Chicago, Illinois
- 6 feet, 5 inches, 310 pounds
Jady Davis
- No. 3 QB, No. 19 overall
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- 6 feet, 1 inch, 192 pounds
Kobe Black
- No. 2 CB, No. 20 in general
- Waco, Texas
- 6 feet, 190 pounds
Charles Lester III
- No. 3 CB, No. 22 in general
- Sarasota, Florida
- 6 feet, 1 inch, 171 pounds
Countries Thomas
- No. 1 TE, No. 23 overall
- Moultrie, Georgia
- 6 feet, 4 inches, 230 pounds
* Verbally promised Georgia
Quinton Martin
- No. 3 athlete, No. 25 overall
- Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania
- 6 feet, 2 inches, 200 pounds
