All the 5 star 2024 outlook Buckeyes has offered





Ohio State’s football program has historically been a monster in recruiting. Not only do in-state kids want to don some scarlet and gray, but over the past several decades, the Buckeye program has increasingly become a national player in recruiting. In fact, it has become the norm for OSU to finish in the top 10 recruiting classes in the country according to the national recruiting services. To do that, Ohio State has landed a number of five-star contenders over the years, and it doesn’t shy away from mining the best talent it can find from sea to shining sea in this great land of ours. Buy Buckeyes tickets While changes to the name, image, and likeness rules have apparently brought some headwinds to the most recent efforts to bring in the best of the best, rest assured that the Buckeyes have no intention of slowing down. On that note, here are all the five-star prospects for 2024 that Ohio State has bid on according to the 247Sports Composite. What remains to be seen is how many of them will land the Buckeyes. You can bet we’ll stay on top of it, so stay tuned. Jeremiah Smith

No. 1 WR, No. 2 overall

Hollywood, Florida

6 feet, 3 inches, 185 pounds *Already verbally pledged to Ohio State Mike Matthews

No. 1 Athlete, No. 3 overall

Lilburn, Georgia

6 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds K. J. Bolden

No. 1 S, No. 4 overall

Buford, Georgia

6 feet, 1 inch, 185 pounds Colin Simmons

No. 1 edge, No. 5 overall

Duncanville, Texas

6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds Micah Hudson

No. 2 WR, No. 6 overall

Temple, Texas

6 feet, 186 pounds Eric Houston

No. 1 DL, No. 8 overall

Buford, Georgia

6 feet, 3 inches, 255 pounds David Stone

No. 2 DL, No. 9 overall

Bradenton, Florida

6 feet, 4 inches, 270 pounds Jerry Gibson

No. 1 RB, No. 10 overall

Bradenton, Florida

5 feet, 10 inches, 200 pounds Joshisa Trader

No. 2 athlete, No. 11 overall

Hollywood, Florida

6 feet, 2 inches, 170 pounds Sammy Brown

No. 1 LB, No. 12 overall

Jefferson, Georgia

6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds Ellis Robinson IV

No. 1 CB, No. 13 in general

Bradenton, Florida

6 feet, 175 pounds Julian Sayin

No. 2 QB, No. 15 overall

Carlsbad, California

6 feet, 1 inch, 195 pounds * Verbally promised Alabama Elijah Haast

No. 3 Edge, No. 16 overall

Tuscon, Arizona

6 feet, 6 inches, 235 pounds Williams Nwaneri

No. 3 Edge, No. 17 overall

Read Top, Missouri

6 feet, 5 inches, 245 pounds Justin Scott

No. 4 Edge, No. 18 overall

Chicago, Illinois

6 feet, 5 inches, 310 pounds Jady Davis

No. 3 QB, No. 19 overall

Charlotte, North Carolina

6 feet, 1 inch, 192 pounds Kobe Black

No. 2 CB, No. 20 in general

Waco, Texas

6 feet, 190 pounds Charles Lester III

No. 3 CB, No. 22 in general

Sarasota, Florida

6 feet, 1 inch, 171 pounds Countries Thomas

No. 1 TE, No. 23 overall

Moultrie, Georgia

6 feet, 4 inches, 230 pounds * Verbally promised Georgia Quinton Martin

No. 3 athlete, No. 25 overall

Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

6 feet, 2 inches, 200 pounds

