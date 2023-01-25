Sports
With small steps, Victoria Azarenka makes a deep run
MELBOURNE, Australia Dinner had arrived at the players’ restaurant for Jessica Pegulas coach, David Witt, but it didn’t make it to the Australian Open semifinals.
Pegula, the highest-ranked player remaining in the women’s singles tournament at No. 3, was just convincingly beaten 6-4, 6-1 by her friend Victoria Azarenka at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.
Vika played pretty well, someone said, using Azarenka’s nickname.
No, Witt replied quickly. Vika played more than well. We didn’t expect that at all. That was her best game in a long time.
Hard courts, like the one in Melbourne Park, have long been Azarenka’s happiest hunting grounds. A former world No. 1, she won back-to-back Australian Opens in 2012 and 2013 and reached the US Open final in both seasons, losing classic matches to Serena Williams each time. In 2020, a revived Azarenka defeated Williams in a US Open semifinal, giving Naomi Osaka quite a fight before losing in the final.
While many of Azarenka’s former rivals, including Williams, have retired, she continues to play. She juggles motherhood with the demands of an international tennis tour and tries to focus on the challenges rather than what could have been.
With her punching ability, athleticism and innate fighting spirit, the 33-year-old Azarenka, a six-foot-tall Belarusian, looked poised for a long run near the top of the women’s game. But she was beaten back by depression, injuries and a lengthy custody dispute with Billy McKeague, the father of their son, Leo. The boy is now 6 and lives with Azarenka and family in Boca Raton, Florida, and attends school.
Obviously he’s watching some matches, but he definitely wants his mom to be home, Azarenka said in her court interview on Tuesday.
After enduring some of her early matches in Melbourne, losing the opening set to Madison Keys 6-1 in the third round, Azarenka shifted into high gear against Pegula, the up and coming American who had not dropped a set in this tournament for their quarterfinals. .
I am very excited, said Azarenka. I feel like I definitely appreciate being on the pitch more now.
She faces another tough assignment on Thursday in a semifinal against Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion. Rybakina’s powerful and accurate serve could prove quite a challenge for Azarenka, long one of the game’s top returners.
The Australian Open 2023
The first Grand Slam event of the year will run from January 16-29 in Melbourne.
But Azarenka often sounded more interested in the process than the destination throughout this tournament. She said she’s been trying to train herself to focus on small steps instead of her more traditional results-based goals.
I must be patient, she said. When you win big it’s hard to be patient so you want to get things going.
She felt she wasn’t getting ahead of herself on Tuesday, and while Pegula and Witt continued to expect Azarenka’s form to drop, she maintained a high level after the torrid start, full of low blows and attacking moves to take her 3-0 yielded the first. – put lead.
I sometimes feel like when I play her she can go off a little bit because of the way she plays, but tonight it doesn’t really feel like she went off at all, Pegula said. That just made it super heavy. At the same time, I feel like I gave her a lot of unforced errors, a lot of mistakes.
Uncomfortable in the slower conditions with Laver Arena’s roof closed due to rain, Pegula had to scrap almost every game she won, navigating six deuces before holding serve in the fourth game. Although she broke Azarenka 5-3, Pegula put a short shot into the net at 15-0 in the next game that stopped her momentum as Azarenka broke back to win the set and take over the match for good.
Pegula, 28, a late bloomer who overcame major hip and knee injuries early in her career, is now 0-5 in the Grand Slam singles quarterfinals, losing in the last three Australian Opens at the time.
Obviously I’m angry about tonight, but at the same time I’m putting myself in these positions to go deep in these tournaments, she said. I think I’ve proven that. I’ve been super consistent.
She continued: hopefully it will come together. I definitely want to do better. I want to do more.
Azarenka can certainly relate. She has had to battle her own perfectionist streak, which has left her overwrought and tearful at times during competitions in her early years on tour. Staying hard on herself, she said racket hitting after a first-round defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova in Ostrava, Czech Republic, was a recent low last October.
I felt like my tennis, especially last year, wasn’t bad, but mentally I wasn’t really there, she said. I played with a lot of fear and anxiety, and it was really hard to be brave and make the right choices in the important moments.
When asked about the fears, she said: Fear of failure is great. To not be able to do what I want to do. So subconsciously it sometimes prevents you from doing it. I think the point of being uncomfortable is scary. I’ve had panic attacks before.
But, she said, she had worked a lot on her mindset.
Because when you achieve great success, sometimes you become conservative and hesitant to try new things, she said. This off-season, I was like, You know what? I will just be open minded and try new things and put my head down and work hard.
The 2022 season was full of unexpected challenges, such as one of the players from Belarus and Russia banned from playing at Wimbledon due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Azarenka, one of Belarus’ most prominent athletes, has called for peace and said she was devastated by the war. She was also part of the WTA Player Council, along with Pegula, who supported the decision to strip Wimbledon of the ranking points usually awarded at the tournament in retaliation for the ban.
Ukrainian players protested when Azarenka was included in the lineup for an exhibition ahead of last year’s US Open to raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine. Azarenka did not participate in the event.
It’s a very complicated and very delicate situation to manage, said Maxime Tchoutakian, her coach. She had a hard time, but it was a period that was difficult for many players and they have to try to deal with it as best as possible.
Azarenka has said she has donated clothes to help Ukrainian youth players and provided other financial support. The war continues and it remains unclear whether Wimbledon will take back Russians and Belarusians this year. But Azarenka, seeded 24th in Melbourne, looked particularly fit and focused on Tuesday, entering corners quickly to defend, but also decisive to move forward and attack to prevent Pegula from getting into the sort of nestled a rhythm to match her exquisite timing and flat stroke. very well.
I knew I have to play fast, and I shouldn’t give her a chance to interfere, and I have to mix it up, Azarenka said. Because at hip height, there’s no one better than Jess. She just doesn’t miss.
Azarenka sliced. She threw looping forehands, ripped confident swing volleys for winners and served more consistently than usual against a player who had been one of Melbourne’s leaders in breaking serve from opponents.
It worked, and now, for the first time in a decade, Azarenka is back in a semifinal at the Australian Open, the tournament she reigned twice and where her picture can be seen in the tunnel of champions passing players on their way to Laver Arena.
Her life has changed so much since 2013, Leo makes it clear. He was with her in Melbourne last year and joined her on stage at a press conference after one of her matches. But he has school commitments this year and didn’t make the trip.
Just a few more days here and I’ll be back, Azarenka told her son in her court interview after extending her stay at her play.
Honestly, Witt said, I don’t think she could have played better.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/24/sports/tennis/azarenka-australian-open.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- With small steps, Victoria Azarenka makes a deep run
- Jokowi Attends Proud Kencana National Work Meeting and BKKBN Stunting Reduction
- Kim Jones Dior FW23 PFW Men’s Collection
- US files second antitrust lawsuit against Google’s ad empire, seeks to split it
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits southern Malta
- The second mass shooting in California in three days raises fears of copycat killings
- All the 5 star 2024 outlook Buckeyes has offered
- How to Solve the Mystic Lock Tile Puzzle – Forspoken Wiki Guide
- MPs call on BBC boss Richard Sharp to explain his role in Boris Johnson’s loan furore
- JNU cuts electricity to prevent broadcast of BBC series on PM Modi, students turn to phones and laptops
- DOJ sues Google over alleged proprietary ad tech practices
- Top medical schools join growing revolt against rankings US News