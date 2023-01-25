With small steps, Victoria Azarenka makes a deep run

She faces another tough assignment on Thursday in a semifinal against Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion. Rybakina’s powerful and accurate serve could prove quite a challenge for Azarenka, long one of the game’s top returners.

But Azarenka often sounded more interested in the process than the destination throughout this tournament. She said she’s been trying to train herself to focus on small steps instead of her more traditional results-based goals.

I must be patient, she said. When you win big it’s hard to be patient so you want to get things going.

She felt she wasn’t getting ahead of herself on Tuesday, and while Pegula and Witt continued to expect Azarenka’s form to drop, she maintained a high level after the torrid start, full of low blows and attacking moves to take her 3-0 yielded the first. – put lead.

I sometimes feel like when I play her she can go off a little bit because of the way she plays, but tonight it doesn’t really feel like she went off at all, Pegula said. That just made it super heavy. At the same time, I feel like I gave her a lot of unforced errors, a lot of mistakes.

Uncomfortable in the slower conditions with Laver Arena’s roof closed due to rain, Pegula had to scrap almost every game she won, navigating six deuces before holding serve in the fourth game. Although she broke Azarenka 5-3, Pegula put a short shot into the net at 15-0 in the next game that stopped her momentum as Azarenka broke back to win the set and take over the match for good.

Pegula, 28, a late bloomer who overcame major hip and knee injuries early in her career, is now 0-5 in the Grand Slam singles quarterfinals, losing in the last three Australian Opens at the time.