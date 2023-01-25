Sam Girard is the latest target of toxic fandom





Some Colorado Avalanche fans seem to have redirected their numbness to defenseman Samuel Girard as this season’s deadline approaches. Many jumped to the defense of the diminutive 24-year-old when a freeze frame of the crowd surfaced showing an Avalanche fan donning an inverted retro jersey while holding a sign with all-black lettering that read, “Trade Girard.” However, some joined in with similar sentiments, showing just how ruthless fans can be. On this week’s Mile High Hockey Lab episode, we ran a live poll with some tongue-and-cheek intentions. It’s no secret that Colorado should see the return of Bo Byram and Josh Manson after the All-Star break. With that, the defensive group gets an upgrade and players like Andreas Englund, Kurtis MacDermid and Jacob MacDonald are pushed down and back into the AHL. We sent a live poll with the names that belonged and one that didn’t when we asked who the Avs should scratch or send down. Here’s the poll: LIVE POLL: #GoAvsGo Who should the Avs sit on when players return to the lineup? Miles High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) January 23, 2023 This week’s host, Ezra Parter, and the entire MHH panel of writers were frustrated but not surprised that Sam Girard received nearly 10% of the 700 votes. That means nearly 70 Avalanche fans and MHH followers believe Sam Girard should leave the lineup. What gives? Sam Girard went from playing in Shawinigan in the QMJHL to playing five games with the Predators to be part of a blockbuster trade that immediately put him in the Avalanche lineup for 68 starts at just 19 years old . He is a six-year-old vet who has played nearly 400 games for the Avalanche. He is a 0.41 points per game defender, just two goals away from tying his career in one season. With that, he has never really been a goalscorer, but above all a maker. Sam Girard has two assists in his last five games and is a plus-one. Even if you don’t take plus/minus seriously, it seems his production is improving now that he can create for real fattening pigs. Josh Manson was also brought in for the specific role of Sam’s D-partner. I expect an increase in Girard’s assist totals once he returns. I understand; some fans need a scapegoat, and what used to be the Tyson Barrie treatment has now landed on the shoulders of another smaller defender. I think it’s time to find something real to worry about. This Avalanche team is made for clean breakaways and fast-paced hockey. Don’t forget to listen to this week’s episode for even more avalanche talk! Like, subscribe and share! All episodes are broadcast live on our Youtube Channelso go there and subscribe.

