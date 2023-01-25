Lakshya Sen’s cousin Aryan hopes to make it big in fencing | More sports news







MP will host the fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games from January 30 to February 11.

Aryan may be the first cousin of Lakshay, World Championship bronze medalist and Commonwealth Games champion, and his shuttlecock brother Chirag, but the fencer draws his inspiration much closer to home. MP State Academy fencer and international medalist Aryan Sen, first cousin of badminton champion @lakshya_sen shares https://t.co/tYvWqyxbi4 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) 1674313425000 NEW DELHI: A badminton star’s first cousin Laksya Sen , Aryan sen trying to make it big in the sport of fencing and watch a gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Madhya Pradesh.MP will host the fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games from January 30 to February 11.Aryan may be the first cousin of Lakshay, World Championship bronze medalist and Commonwealth Games champion, and his shuttlecock brother Chirag, but the fencer draws his inspiration much closer to home. “My mother Sonali Sen was the first to introduce me to two or three different kinds of sports because she was an athlete herself. She was a national champion in table tennis,” Aryan recalls his initiation into fencing.

“From there I started fencing and have been doing it since 2015,” he added.

That was when he was already 10 years old.

Today, Aryan is already an international medalist for the country.

“I won bronze at the Asian Championships last year,” he said of the Asian Cadet Championships in Uzbekistan last February.

Aryan won the medal along with “good friend” Lokesh Vemani from Telangana and two others in the men’s épée team event.

“I remember making some mistakes in my duel in the beginning, which left me behind and unable to recover. Kazakhstan won gold and the hosts won silver,” he recalled.

He now looks forward to catching up with Lokesh again, with whom he said he has developed a good relationship and considers him one of the strong medal contenders at the KIYG MP.

Aryan has been clear about his goal since his first KIYG — this is the fifth edition of the national multi-sport event for athletes 18 and under.

“I want to win gold,” he said confidently.

However, he also looks beyond the Games.

“I have another Khelo India ranking tournament in Cuttack after this and then I also have to appear for the Asian Championship trials as I am among the top six in the country.

“I am also aiming to qualify for the state seniors this year and do well in the selection trials as well,” said Aryan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/more-sports/others/lakshya-sens-first-cousin-aryan-hopes-to-make-it-big-in-fencing/articleshow/97284804.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos