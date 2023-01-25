He’s Back – Breakout Game from Post leads to Sweep of Irish

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — For four months, Quentin Post sat and waited patiently for his moment. He wore team-issued track pants and walked with a large boot on his lower leg. He mostly drew attention while on the outside of a team, though the cameras occasionally panned to him when a broadcast needed to use a particular storyline. He was a talking point, but the televised analysts only talked about him as the missing link in a team that had adapted to playing without a true center or big man in the middle.

When he returned and began playing, questions about his performance persisted and swirled around Boston College’s results. No one knew what to expect from his second season in an Eagles uniform, and after a handful of games, how Earl Grant and his engineering staff managed the 7-footer’s minutes and further integration into the team’s overall system moved to the forefront of the ACC water cooler. He was good, but a statement game felt necessary to loudly announce both him and BC’s return to emerging form within the league’s overall structure.

The 7-footer from Amsterdam did more than just announce his return on Saturday afternoon. He thundered to the forefront of a resurgent BC game and led the way with a 29-point, 14-rebound double-double that pushed the Eagles past Notre Dame for their first Holy War season sweep at Hardwood since the 1996 team -1997. who qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

“Obviously I struggled a bit after sitting out the first 13 games,” Post said in the aftermath of the win, “but I felt like this was a breakthrough for me. I feel like I played decently, but it hadn’t led to winning basketball yet. Especially to play like that and win the game felt so rewarding. It almost feels like this season’s struggles, which makes it worth it.”

Post scored 12 points in the final six minutes of the game during a run that saw the Eagles hold off the Fighting Irish in a playful second half. They had previously captured BC’s double-digit lead with an 8-0 run, and consecutive 3-pointers from the Irish turned a five-point deficit into a one-point lead before exchanging the team’s advantages in the next two minutes . But after that Prince Alibe splashed a three with 7:13 left, Post scored seven straight points and finished the final 84-72 with two free throws in the last minute of the game.

“It sort of happened organically,” Post said. “I started taking some shots, which felt really good, and then later in the second half against the zone [from Notre Dame’s defense]we were looking for me in cracks [in the formation]. It wasn’t really in the game plan beforehand, but it was just what worked at the time, so we went with it.

“He was great,” said Grant in his post-game remarks. “Anytime you miss a lot of time, you pull up to a guy to get back to work. He’s missed a lot of games, and that’s hard. It’s very humbling to sit there and watch your team and not to can help so this is fun to do watch him come back and find his rhythm we tried to limit his minutes and keep him under 25 minutes for the last few weeks tonight he played 30 and he just played really good basketball from inside and out. We needed him to play that way for us to be successful.”

Sharing the spotlight on the day was Makai Ashton-Langford , finished with 20 points, seven assists, two rebounds, a block, a steal and just one turnover in 35 minutes of playing time. His 3-pointer with three minutes remaining in the first half pushed him over 1,000 career points. The graduate student went 4-for-8 from the outside, second only to Post’s 4-for-5, and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line during a game in which BC scored 58 percent from the outside and 88 percent shot. from the free-throw line.

“My dad had told me I was 14 points off,” Ashton-Langford said, “and I completely forgot about it with this game. I think that helped me mentally, for sure, because I just forgot and just played. But it’s a big achievement. I’m certainly happy with it, but we have one more season to go.”

By beating Notre Dame, the Eagles clinched a season win over a conference rival for the first time since 2019-20 and defeated the Fighting Irish twice in a season for the first time since both were members of the Big East. It was the first game since Irish head coach Mike Brey announced his intention to retire at the end of the season, and while it was BC’s fourth win in their last five head-to-head games, it was Joyce Center’s first win. since a 72-71 victory on December 7, 2019.

“It means a lot to us,” said Ashton-Langford. “Notre Dame is definitely our rival in the ACC, and that’s a good thing for us. I don’t think anyone on the team knew about the streak.”

BC returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts Louisville at Conte Forum for a late night at 9 p.m. Tickets are available per click here, by visiting the Boston College Athletics box office or by calling (617) 552-GOBC.