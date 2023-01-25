DA COSTA: Panel concludes West Indies cricket ‘might cease to exist’

Article content The West Indies is universally famous for its sunny climates, those soft sand beaches and swaying palms, and for rolling out some of the world’s greatest cricketers.

Article content The battery of fast bowlers it unleashed on an unsuspecting world was legendary, and the batsmen were equally a sight to behold.

Article content In the 1970s, Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Garfield Sobers had a swagger as they thrilled fans from Melbourne to Lords in London to Karachi and Mumbai with a bang of the bat. Richards looked like royalty at the crease with his bat and Sobers could tempt batsmen with his spin and then give a shout. He wreaked havoc with bat and ball, just as Richards pounded hapless bowlers with his aggressive attacking cricket.

Article content The islands produced world-class stars, but that conveyor belt is slowing down and there is concern that the islands will not produce stars like Sobers and Richards, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Michael Holding or Malcolm Marshall again.

Article content These superstars helped the Windies dominate the global cricket scene for nearly two decades, becoming the first two-time ODI World Cup champions under skipper Clive Lloyd. Daren Sammy later guided the West Indies to two Twenty20 World Cup triumphs. But with the rise of franchised cricket leagues around the world, the crème de la crème of the islands are turning their backs on the West Indies team for the lucrative pay checks on offer. You can’t put all the blame on the players for turning their backs on their region, as the board has often caused this sour relationship. Following the West Indies’ dismal showing at Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup in December, where the Caribbean team finished bottom of the points table in the group stage matches, Cricket West Indies called for an investigation. It formed a panel consisting of Lara, South African coach Mickey Arthur and senior judge Patrick Thompson to investigate the national team’s continued failure at international level.

Article content There was nothing new for the panel to shed light on, beyond the recommendation to resolve the acrimonious relationship between two parties. It is essential that a middle ground be found. Otherwise, West Indies cricket would cease to exist, the report claimed. It further stated that it does not indulge in doomsday predictions, but if a country’s players are not deployed and managed effectively, the sport will not have a sustainable future. One of the biggest problems with the players revolves around wages. Take star players like all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, who prefer to play in the Indian Premier League. One player who shook the establishment ahead of the Twenty20 tournament was Shimron Hetmyer, who didn’t even bother to board a plane to Australia and was subsequently replaced. If Hetmyer wasn’t employed by the IPL, he never would have been on that flight.

Article content The report said it was perfectly understandable for players to maximize their earnings, but it should not be a detriment to the national side. The feud between players and the board first came to light in the 2015–16 season when Shivnarine Chanderpaul, one of the country’s best batsmen, was dropped from the list of centrally contracted players. How was that possible? Chanderpaul was so disgusted with his treatment that he retired. Others not on that list of 15 contracted players included Dwayne Bravo, Sammy and Gayle. West Indies cricket could be revived if the board came off its high horse and treated the players right. It’s that simple. INDIA BACK ABOVE Superb centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took India to a 90-run victory over New Zealand for a 3-0 sweep and a return to the top of the ODI rankings.

Article content In a thrilling match in Indore, India collected 385 for nine and then limited the visitors to 295 thanks to Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav both taking three wickets each. Sharma got 101 off 85 balls and Gill shot a 78-ball 112 as the pair lifted 212 runs for the first wicket. For New Zealand, opener Devon Conway hammered 138 off 100 balls, but after his dismissal, India cruised to a comfortable win. Man of the series was Gill, whose century followed his spectacular 208 in the first ODI. AMLA BOWS OUT Hashim Amla retired from cricket at the age of 39. One of South Africa’s leading batsmen retired from international play in 2019, but continued to play in South Africa and for Surrey in the England County Championship, with whom he won the competition. The stylish batsman amassed more than 18,000 runs for his country, spanning 55 centuries. He is the only South African to score a triple century 311 not out against England at the Oval in 2012. Hashim Amla will go down as one of the best hitters the game has ever played, CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said. Hashim was an absolute legend. His story is one that inspires and will continue to inspire many. Check out our sports section for the latest news and analysis. Care for a bet? Visit our sports betting section for news and odds.

