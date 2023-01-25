ACC football transfer portal winners, losers: Florida State charges, QBs shuffle

It’s been the busiest transfer portal season to date and it’s not over yet. But who are the winners and losers in the ACC so far? Let’s take a look:

winners

Florida state

Mike Norvell seems to have mastered this transfer thing. The Noles have found major contributors in recent years, pulling All-ACC performers Jordan Travis, Johnny Wilson, Jammie Robinson, Jermaine Johnson II, Trey Benson, and Jared Verse off the portal.

They also have a nice catch this year, with four players out The athletics rolling best available list. That is led by Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, who was a 2022 All-ACC second-team pick after finishing first in the league with 13 pass breakups.

Western Michigan’s Braden Fiske (59 tackles, 12 TFLs, six sacks) joins tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. (Miami) and finishes Gilber Edmond (South Carolina) as additions to the D Line, and Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) is one of the best offensive line options this cycle, a tough position to find in the portal.

Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Shorter) are intriguing options on the tight end. The Seminoles finished 2022 on an upward trajectory. This transfer group will only benefit their 2023 prospects.

Intraconference QB Movements

A few schools didn’t go far to fill their quarterback vacancies.

Pitt will be the third college stopper for local produce Phil Jurkovec, who started at Notre Dame before playing three years at Boston College. He threw for 35 touchdowns in his run at BC, but struggled last year in an Eagles offense that bottomed out. He could still be an upgrade over the departed Kedon Slovis, who was a sub-60 percent passer in his lone year with Pitt, with 10 touchdowns and nine picks.

NC State felt the transfer sting when Devin Leary left for Kentucky, but got a nice replacement in UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who is reuniting with his former coordinator Robert Anae. Those two were quite the combination with the Cavaliers, with Armstrong throwing for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021 before proving to be a maverick for Tony Elliott’s new plan. If he can return to that form near that, the Wolfpack has a good one.



Phil Jurkovec will face both of his former teams (Notre Dame, BC) in 2023. (David Butler II/USA Today)

Louisville

New coach Jeff Brohm is wasting no time entering the transfer market. In looking for a replacement for Malik Cunningham, he signed quarterback Jack Plummer, who spent three years with Purdue before throwing for 21 touchdowns and 3,095 yards with Cal last season.

Plummer will have several new receivers to throw at, most notably Georgia State transfer Jamari Thrash, who had 61 catches for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo could be a starter.

Linebacker Monty Montgomery left for Ole Miss, but it feels like the Cardinals aren’t done adding yet. They’re heavy in the mix for former recruit Kiyaunta Goodwin (Kentucky).

Miami

You might think the Hurricanes lost more than they added based on sheer volume alone, given how many players entered the portal (19 to be exact, though only three full-time starters).

But they also attracted a lot of talent by improving the offensive line with Matthew Lee, a second-team All-AAC pick from UCF, and Javion Cohen, a second-team All-SEC pick from Alabama. Purdue defensive tackle Branson Deen and UCF cornerback Davonte Brown are veterans who need to step in right away. Iowa corner Terry Roberts, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, could be a nice pick-me-up if he stays healthy.

North Carolina recipients

How do you keep a Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback like Drake Maye happy? Give him some receivers.

The Tar Heels lost Josh Downs to the NFL Draft, but they made some nice picks to fill out the receiver room, by Kent State’s Devontez Walker (921 yards, 11 TDs) and Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum (60 catches, 655 yards) ).

Virginia Tech

It’s not a star-studded group, but it’s possible the Hokies added five offensive starters plus a key defensive piece.

Baylor transfer Kyron Drones will fight Grant Wells for the quarterback job. They will have three new receivers to throw at, headlined by ODU transfers Ali Jennings III (2,025 yards the past two seasons) and Middle Tennessee’s Jaylin Lane. North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten (1,363 yards, 13 TDs) should get plenty of carries, and Georgia Southern cornerback Derrick Canteen led the country with six interceptions in 2020.

The Hokies lost their leading receiver (Kaleb Smith at Notre Dame) and rusher (Keshawn King at TBD) at the portal, but when you have the nation’s 119th bout, is anyone really Which big loss?

losers

ACC teams to play Notre Dame

In the Gasparilla Bowl, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman threw his 108th career touchdown pass to beat Clemson’s Tajh Boyd as the ACC’s all-time leader. Now he is a Golden Domer, one of the most notable transfers of the off-season and a blow to the ACC representative to lose such a talent.

He’s not the only former ACC player the Irish have nabbed (Virginia Techs Smith also went to South Bend), but Hartman, who has 12,967 career transitions, is the one who might make the six ACC teams on Notre Dame’s schedule the most miserable.

Those teams include NC State, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Clemson and, in a cruel twist of fate, Wake Forest. That move couldn’t have been more painful for the Deacons, who were hit particularly hard this cycle, also losing defensive end Rondell Bothroyd to Oklahoma and cornerback Gavin Holmes to Texas.

Virginia

The Cavaliers lost a cornerstone of the program in Armstrong, UV as a career leader in passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense, but he wasn’t alone.

Cypress landed at Florida State, and linebacker Nick Jackson, a three-time all-league pick who has led the Cavaliers in tackles for the past three seasons, is testing the waters. (As of Monday, he still has no destination, although he visited Auburn.) Offensive tackle Logan Taylor, who started every game last year, is still in the portal, and veteran receiver Billy Kemp wound up in Nebraska.

The Cavaliers added a few players, most notably Clemson’s Kobe Pace, North Carolina defensive back CamRon Kelly, and Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett, but not nearly enough to make up for the losses.



CB Tony Grimes leaves UNC after three seasons with Texas A&M. (Rich Story / USA Today)

The pool of talented ACC defenders

Cypress stayed in the league, moving from UVa to FSU, but several talented defensive backs left for other leagues.

North Carolina lost a pair of corners, with former five-star Tony Grimes going to Texas A&M and second-team All-ACC’s Storm Duck leaving for Penn State, part of a major overhaul of a Tar Heels secondary that was less than the sum of its parts last year.

Syracuse felt the pinch, too. JaHad Carter, an All-ACC honorable mention, transferred to Ohio State, and cornerback Duce Chestnut, who was a freshman All-American in 2021 and a two-year starter, chose LSU. It’s a blow to a Cuse defense that was ranked 14th nationally in passing yards allowed.

Clemson approaches the portal

You can’t make the winners’ column in this if you choose not to participate, and Dabo Swinney seems determined to do as little as possible on the portal front.

It was an easier position to defend when the Tigers were a College Football Playoff team every year, but with some slippage over the past two seasons (14th in the final 2021 AP poll and 13th in 2022), you wonder if Swinney can stick so steadfastly to his recruit-and-develop mentality.

It could be argued that DJ Uiagalele’s move to Oregon State was beneficial for the Tigers as it made it clear where their quarterback situation is headed with Cade Klubnik. But like it or not, there’s a way to add talented players to your squad these days, and Clemson’s roster is far from perfect at the moment. It would be in Swinney’s best interest to give it a try.

(Top photo from Mike Norvell and the State of Florida: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)