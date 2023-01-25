Australian Open tennis odds: Tommy Paul favorite vs. Ben Shelton in rare All-American Grand Slam men’s quarterfinal matchup





Is US men’s tennis on the brink of a renaissance? The last man from the United States to win a Grand Slam tournament was Andy Roddick way back at the 2003 US Open. The US has one men’s semifinalist in the 2023 Australian Open as Americans Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton meet on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET in Melbourne in the quarterfinals. Paul is a -280 tennis odds favorite at Caesars Sportsbook with Shelton listed at +210. Three American men reached the quarterfinals for the first time at the Australian Open since 2000 — but Sebastian Korda pulled out of his Eastern Time match against No. 18 Karen Khachanov early this morning trailing 7-6 (5) , 6-3, 3-0. Korda, a 22-year-old whose father Petr was the 1998 Australian champion, felt pain in his right wrist earlier in the game and played through it for a while after the wrist was taped. Khachanov will face No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-4 winner over Jiri Lehecka, for a spot in the men’s final. Tsitsipas opened as -260 favorite with Khachanov +200. Tonight’s matchup between Paul and Shelton has neither seeded – it’s the first Grand Slam quarterfinal between two men from the US since 2007, when Roddick beat Mardy Fish in Melbourne. Paul, 25, from New Jersey, has one singles title in his ATP career, winning in Stockholm in 2021 on indoor hard courts. The world No. 35 player defeated No. 24 seed Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal. Paul’s previous best Slam result was reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2022. Shelton is only 20 years old, number 89 in the world, but is a rising star. He is a former NCAA singles champion and played at the University of Florida where his father Bryan, a former professional with two ATP titles, is the coach. Ben Shelton defeated compatriot JJ Wolf in a five-set marathon to become the first U.S. man under 21 to reach a Slam quarterfinal since Roddick at Wimbledon in 2003. Before coming to New Zealand and Australia this month for hot-door events Shelton had never left the United States. This will be only his ninth professional game (4-4 record). Paul and Shelton did not meet as professionals. The winner will face Novak Djokovic, No. 4 and nine-time Australian Open champion, or Andrey Rublev, No. 5, in the semifinals. Their quarterfinals kick off at 3:30 AM ET on Wednesday. Djokovic missed last year’s Aussie Open due to his COVID vaccination status but has won 25 consecutive matches at the tournament. He is a -800 favorite against Rublev (+500) and -240 to win the event again. Paul is +2500 and Shelton is +4000. Qualifying SportsLine members receive a free 30-day trial of Paramount+ premium.Sync your account here.

