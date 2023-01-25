We plan to make the 55th Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championship special | The Guardian Nigeria News





The organizers of the now renamed Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championship have promised to make the 55th edition a special one. The match will take place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. The annual event, which was known as the Asoju Oba Table Tennis Cup, is the longest sports tournament in the country until the family’s name change out of necessity. Speaking to The Guardian during the 55th edition, the son of the contest’s late promoter, Ayodeji Okoya-Thomas, stated that this year’s event would follow the family’s usual tradition of making it different from any other year . This has always been our habit that we have to do something special after every five years. I can’t say what it will look like this year, but I can assure you it will be something different. That is why we need to involve Lagos State early enough to ensure that the match goes as it should and that the date is communicated to us early enough. And there will be no other game on that date, he said. Ayodeji, speaking about how the family could have made it through the tournament, said: God has been the one who has given us the grace to continue. And as you know, nothing comes easy in life, but the grace is there and we are determined to use it. Our passion to continue the competition is not limited to the fact that it was our fathers’ wish. It is also a passion that comes from a love for the state and the game of table tennis. It is also a personal desire and we pray that we will continue to fulfill it, he said. He added: It also gives me great pride to see that the championship is still going on despite the situation in the country. I remember when we were much younger there were many legal entities sponsoring different table tennis leagues, but today they are gone. Sponsoring the table tennis game is not as expensive as the football game. I just pray that sponsors come into play. We cannot underestimate the value it brings to our young people. Business organizations should see it as corporate social responsibility. In other words, giving back can also be done through sports and I pray that they will see table tennis as one of the sports, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guardian.ng/sport/we-plan-to-make-55th-molade-okoya-thomas-table-tennis-championship-special/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos