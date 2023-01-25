Ranji trophy: Ravindra Jadeja makes cricket return with baby steps in bid to be fit for Australian series

About 40-50 students thought it was worth spending their day at MA Chidambaram Stadium to watch an inconsequential Ranji Trophy match, instead of sitting with textbooks in the classrooms which have a panoramic view of the beach of giving Marina. There is little to take home from Tamil Nadu’s final Ranji Trophy league match against Saurashtra. The former are already out of the tournament and the latter have already reached the quarter-finals. But the return of Ravindra Jadeja means there is much more to this match.

When Jadeja led his troops onto the field after Tamil Nadu opted to strike first, no whistles sounded to greet his arrival. The stadium gates had yet to be opened to the public even as students waited patiently and checked live updates on the BCCI app. But by the time Saurashtra had put down 10 overs, they were already in.

The pitch had a tinge of grass which the Saurashtra pacemakers used to get some seam movement as Chirag edged Jani N Jagadeesan in the second over.

The first drinking break came and went, but Jadeja was happy enough to man his means. Forget bowling, he wasn’t even warming up. Jadeja even introduced his namesake and fellow left arm spinner Dharamendra Jadeja to him as Sai Sudarshan and Baba Aparajith started to master the pitch after N Jagadeesan’s early dismissal.

Shortly after the drinking break, the fans and everyone else in the stadium, including national voter S Sharath, would see Jadeja doing what he loves to do. As Aparajith played a down mid-wicket, Jadeja would go on a long chase, and the slow outfield would tease him all the way before the all-rounder chopped it back just feet away from the boundary ropes. The sidearm delivery would bounce all at once to the bowler’s end as the fans let out a roar that Jadeja acknowledged.

In the 26th over, Jadeja would finally take the ball into her own hands. He handed his floppy hat to the referee, and after tying his hair in a bun like a sumo wrestler, threw a few throws at his namesake halfway through while Sudarshan waited at the end of the striker.

During the practice session on the eve of the game, every time he landed his right foot on the crease and completed his action, Jadeja made a slight hop as if he wasn’t quite sure he was going to put all of his body weight on his right leg (he had surgery on the right knee).

But on Tuesday, bowling in a competitive game for the first time in nearly five months, Jadeja, who bowls with one of the smoothest actions, showed no sign of discomfort. Although he underwent surgery in the first week of September, the all-rounder was behind schedule in terms of recovery, according to experts.

Jadeja was supposed to be part of India’s tour to Bangladesh in December, but was pulled out days before the series. He didn’t resume bowling until the first week of January, so skill-wise Jadeja still had plenty to do and it showed throughout the day, where he sent down 17 overs without getting a wicket.

One of Jadeja’s greatest strengths with the ball is his unfailing accuracy in getting the ball to land in the same spot and the batsman playing. It is usually around an area of ​​good length around the center and off-stump channel where a right-handed batsman is always in doubt whether to take a turn off the field or come in with the corner. And on fields like the one he encountered in Chennai on Tuesday, Jadeja could become even deadlier.

But the rustiness of playing a game showed after five months. Not that Jadeja bowled badly. only that the usual accuracy was lacking as Tamil Nadu batsmen treated him well on a pitch that Baba Indrajith said was on the slow side, with the occasional ball grabbing and spinning when landing on the seam.

This game is not about taking wickets for Jadeja. With four Tests against Australia coming up, the focus was on being match fit, which he showed he is. In the first spell he sent down just five overs, bowling one girl for nine runs. Although he only bowled five overs before the lunch break, Jadeja came on later in the second session and had a spell of 7-1-6-0. In the third session, the pattern played out again as the 34-year-old gave himself plenty of breathing space before coming on towards the end of the game to bowl five more overs to finish the day 17-2-36-0.

While all the attention was on Jadeja, host Tamil Nadu ended the day at 183/4. It’s a pitch where scoring fast runs will become a challenge, especially as it gets slower and slower. And passing Saurashtra, sticking to a stump-to-stump line with outfielders stationed in the V made it all the more difficult for the Tamil Nadu batsmen.

Short Scores: Tamil Nadu 183/4 in 90 overs (Baba Indrajith 45*, Sai Sudarshan 45, Baba Aparajith 45) vs Saurashtra.